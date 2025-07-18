15-Year-Old Dies After Falling 50 Feet At Concert

A 15-year-old boy, Mattheis Johnson, tragically died after falling off a platform at a Seattle park in Washington. Reportedly, he had attended a concert at the location and died after climbing the structure he fell off.

Videos by Suggest

According to KOMO News, the incident occurred at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 17, at Gas Works Park in Seattle. A witness, Liliana Thoreson, told the outlet that Mattheis fell off a staircase at the park, and called the incident “horrible.”

Reportedly, Mattheis climbed one of the Cracking Towers present at the Seattle park. In a 2023 release issued by the Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR), it was announced that the fencing surrounding the towers had been replaced. That way, gaining access to towers was made more difficult.

“Entering the area behind the fencing surrounding the Cracking Towers has been and will continue to be prohibited,” the SPR said at the time. “No Trespassing signs are posted. SPR will be implementing enhanced enforcement and monitoring measures starting this summer once the fencing work has been completed.”

Mattheis Johnson was transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Reaction

In a letter obtained by PEOPLE, it was confirmed that Mattheis is a Ballard High School student. The author of the latter, Principal Abby Hunt, confirmed in the letter sent to families that Mattheis had died.

“This week, our school and community mourn the loss of one of our students, Mattheis Johnson,” Hunt said. “With permission from his family, we share this tragic news. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Mattheis died following an accident, and his passing comes as an unexpected shock to all those who knew him.”

A GoFundMe was set up to raise funds to cover Mattheis’ funeral and memorial costs, in addition to helping his family through this difficult time.

“Mattheis was a bright, blossoming soul—an artist, musician, and friend to many,” the fundraiser reads. “Though he may have seemed shy at first, those who knew him best saw that he lived with incredible vibrance.”

The 15-year-old was described as an old soul, and it was revealed that he sang and produced his own music. Moreover, on the morning of July 17, he even shared a teaser track to promote his second album.