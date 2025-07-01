Elderly Victim, 82, Dies Weeks After Boulder Firebomb Attack, Suspect Charged With Murder

Weeks after Mohamed Soliman allegedly carried out an antisemitic attack against peaceful demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, one of his alleged victims, 82-year-old Karen Diamond, has succumbed to her injuries. Soliman has now been charged with murder.

According to a press release issued by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Diamond passed almost a month after she suffered severe burns, allegedly caused by Soliman.

As a result of her passing, two counts pertaining to the same victim were amended. Soliman now faces two first-degree murder charges. One of them is under an extreme indifference theory, and the other is with intent and after deliberation. Both charges come in connection with the same victim, Karen Diamond.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time. Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community. “

Following the amendment, Mohamed Soliman faces two counts of first-degree murder, 52 counts of attempted first-degree murder, eight counts of first-degree assault, 18 counts of attempted first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of using an incendiary device, 16 counts of attempted use of an incendiary device, and one count of animal cruelty.

The amended criminal complaint, as per the DA’s office, names 29 victims. Thirteen of them suffered physical injuries during the attack.

Boulder Attack

According to a Boulder Police release, the incident occurred on June 1, 2025. At around 1:26 p.m., police responded to an attack report taking place near Pearl Street Mall.

Upon arrival, police arrested Mohamed Soliman, and he was later booked in the Boulder County Jail.

It is alleged that Soliman, armed with a makeshift flamethrower and incendiary devices, carried out a targeted attack against a group of demonstrators participating in a “Run for their Lives” walk. This group organizes weekly marches in solidarity with the 50 Israeli hostages, as per the New York Post.

Furthermore, witnesses report hearing Soliman allegedly yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack.

Reportedly, Soliman is an Egyptian national and, according to authorities, he overstayed his visa at the time of the attack.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 15, 2025.

