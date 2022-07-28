15 Actresses Who Scored Meaty Roles At Midlife

When it comes to women and aging in Hollywood, there’s still a lot of work to be done. However, it’s become increasingly clear over the last few years that we’re currently living through a sort of renaissance when it comes to older women in film and television finally getting their dues. These leading ladies landed meaty roles while middle-aged, a feat that used to be rare if not unheard of for many women in the entertainment industry.

Roles Of A Lifetime

For far too long, Hollywood only paid attention to young starlets and left many talented older actresses in the dust. Even when older actresses did get roles, they were often relegated to those of mother or grandmother, where they offered sage advice to the younger stars and served as background characters.

A lot has changed in just the last few decades, with older actresses finally getting their due and the complicated roles they were born to play. We compiled a list of 15 actresses who got the chance to play characters we still can’t forget. With their experience and talent, these roles were no match for this unbelievably skilled group of women.

Kate Winslet

Mare of Easttown, Detective Mare Sheehan

(The Image Worx/Shutterstock.com)

Tracee Ellis Ross

Black-Ish, Rainbow Johnson

(a katz/Shutterstock.com)

Laura Dern

Big Little Lies, Renata Klein

(Andrea Raffin/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Aniston

Cake, Claire Bennett

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Reese Witherspoon

The Morning Show, Bradley Jackson

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Cate Blanchett

Don’t Look Up, Brie Evantree

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Gwyneth Paltrow

The Politician, Georgina Hobart

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Sandra Oh

Killing Eve, Eve Polastri

(DFREE/Shutterstock.com)

Viola Davis

The Woman King, Nanisca

(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Sandra Bullock

The Unforgivable, Ruth Slater

(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Taraji P. Henson

Empire, Cookie Lyon

(Alex Millauer/Shutterstock.com)

Pamela Adlon

Better Things, Sam Fox

(DFREE/Shutterstock.com)

Regina King

Watchmen, Angela Abar/Sister Night

(DFREE/Shutterstock.com)

Nicole Kidman

Being the Ricardos, Lucille Ball

(Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock.com)

Octavia Spencer

Hidden Figures, Dorothy Vaughan

(DFREE/Shutterstock.com)

