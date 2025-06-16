14-Year-Old South Carolina Boy Dies Just Days After Contracting Rare Bacterial Infection

A 14-year-old South Carolina boy, William Hand, tragically passed away days after contracting a rare infection. William had just graduated from the 8th grade.

According to his obituary, William passed on Sunday, June 8, as a result of an “overwhelming bacterial infection.” His mother, Megan, confirmed to Fox Carolina that William had meningococcal septicemia, or meningococcemia.

Caused by the bacteria Neisseria meningitidis, William Hand contracted the infection and died within days. According to Dr. Anna-Kathryn Burch, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health Pediatric, stated that cases such as William’s are rare, albeit aggressive.

“The infection happens so quickly,” Burch said. “Once it starts going, sometimes it is very hard to save the person who is infected with the bacteria.”

As reported by Fox Carolina, the illness can be spread from person to person by saliva and respiratory secretions. Symptoms of meningococcemia include high fever, severe headaches, vomiting, nausea, and sensitivity to light. In some cases, a rash can also develop.

Dr. Burch talked about the rash, calling it a “petechial rash because it looks like broken blood vessels underneath the skin.”

“It’s not a typically rash that you would get with let’s say, a viral infection,” Burch added. “If you put your finger on it and press down really hard, the rash will stay there.”

Reportedly, over the last year and a half, there have been 12 cases of Neisseria meningitidis in South Carolina. However, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) clarified that there isn’t a link between the cases.

“DPH investigates all reported cases of Neisseria meningitidis, looking for possible links,” the DHEC said in a statement. “In regards to the 12 cases spread across the state within 18 months, no links were found and this does not fit the definition of an outbreak.”

Remembering William Hand

According to the outlet, William Hand was an 8th-grade graduate at Hughes Academy of Science and Technology. He was described as an athlete, a music lover, and a loyal friend by his family, and his obituary called him a “joyful spirit.”

“His teammates, coaches, and friends knew him as the life of party-always ready with a story, usually a little embellished for effect, and always delivered with a grin,” the obituary reads.

He excelled at school and was deemed an “All A’s” student. However, his impact on the people surrounding him extended far beyond academic accomplishments.

“Beyond the classroom and court, Will was known for his infectious smile, playful banter amongst friends, and unmatched gift for turning everyday moments into unforgettable memories,” the obituary continues.

The family asked that, instead of flowers, people could donate to Prisma Health Children’s Hospital.