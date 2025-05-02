‘Floribama Shore’ Star Hospitalized in ICU with Serious Illness

Floribama Shore star Kirk Medas is in the ICU, battling a serious health condition.

Medas, 33, known for his appearance in 25 episodes of the MTV show between 2017 and 2020, per IMDb, has been hospitalized with necrotizing pancreatitis for two weeks. According to a GoFundMe page set up by his family, he is currently sedated and without medical insurance. The fundraiser aims to cover his medical bills and rehabilitation expenses.

Floribama Shore star Aimee Elizabeth Hall took to Instagram on Thursday, May 1, to share the heartbreaking news. She posted a photo of Medas on a hospital ventilator, accompanied by several other images featuring him alongside members of the MTV show’s cast.

“Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis. He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious,” Hall wrote alongside the post.

Nilsa Prowant, Medas’s close friend and former Floribama Shore castmate, also shared confirmation of Medas’s health diagnosis via Instagram.

“Nilsa has been flying back and forth to Miami to be by his side, and I’ve been lucky enough to stay connected through FaceTime with his roommates and close friends who’ve been keeping us updated daily,” Hall added in her caption.

‘Floribama Shore’ Castmate Asks For Prayers After Kirk Medas Hospitalized in ICU

“Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses. If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. And if you can’t, your prayers mean just as much,” she continued.

Hall also urged followers to keep the reality star, sports book consultant, and his loved ones in their prayers.

“And pray for his castmates—we’re all hurting watching our brother fight this battle,” Hall wrote before thanking her fans.

“Necrotizing pancreatitis happens when pancreatitis inflammation is so severe that it causes tissue death (necrosis),” per the Cleveland Clinic. The ailment “can cause both short-term and long-term complications.”

Meanwhile, the GoFundMe for Medas has raised just over $20,000 as of this writing.