12-Year-Old Launched Into The Air After Jet Ski Crash

A 12-year-old girl was injured during a jet ski accident after she was launched into the air by one. This incident happened in Alabama when the pre-teen was operating a 2024 Sea-Doo 300 and crashed it on Sunday, August 31, according to PEOPLE.

Videos by Suggest

12-Year-Old Girl Hospitalized After Crashing Jet Ski

The unidentified girl crashed the jet ski into the Lake Martin causeway on Wake Robin Road around 1 PM local time. She had been towing another girl around her age who was riding a kneeboard. The second girl luckily let go of the rope before the crash and remains uninjured.

Upon crashing the Sea-Doo, the 12-year-old flew into the air and landed on a road. WTVM reported that neighbors ran to the crash scene to help the girl, who had severely injured her leg.

“I walked over and saw a girl laying on the ground,” said witness Resident Harrison Hunt. “I asked if there was anything that I could get, you know Medical supplies. So the answer was yes. So I ran back to my house, got some gauze and tape and ran back and helped get her leg patched up.”

Another resident who helped the girl noticed she had a very deep cut on her leg. Eventually, first responders airlifted the 12-year-old to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Who Is Responsible For The Accident?

Officials revealed in an update that the water vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Jennifer F. Hartsfield. Although we don’t know her relationship with the young girl, Hartsfield was issued an Alabama Uniform Boating Traffic Citation for Giving Permission to Operate a Vessel Without a License.

ALEA.gov claims that you must be above the age of 14 to have a boater’s certificate to drive a jet ski alone. 12-year-olds are allowed to drive, but not unless someone else above the age of 21 and who is licensed is with them.

Resident Heather McConnell was boating when she noticed people helping the injured girl. “A 12 year old does not know the laws that well and they need supervision,” she commented,” said McConnell.

An investigation is now underway to determine what led up to the crash.