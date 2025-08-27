Senior Missionary Dies in Accident After Lawn Mower Overturns

A 68-year-old missionary died in a lawn mower accident this past weekend in Missouri. According to a statement from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the tragedy happened on Saturday, August 23, to Brent Blackburn near Gallatin.

Overturned Lawn Mower Kills Senior Missionary

While on the grounds of the Church’s Adam-ondi-Ahman historic site, Blackburn was using a riding lawn mower on a side hill. Suddenly, the mower turned over, leading to his death, said Sam Penrod, spokesman of the church.

Blackburn had been serving as a missionary, alongside his wife, Carolyn Blackburn, since April 2025. The married couple was from the Helper Utah Stake.

“Our condolences and prayers are with Sister Blackburn and their family at this difficult time,” said Penrod. “We pray that all who are affected by this will feel the peace and comfort of our loving Heavenly Father as they honor the life and faithful service of Elder Blackburn.”

We currently don’t know Blackburn’s exact cause of death. All we know is that the overturned lawnmower caused it. It could’ve easily landed on top of Blackburn after the tumble, and it wouldn’t have been safe with the mower turned on.

The church shared photos of Blackburn and his wife, alongside a photo of him smiling in a kitchen with prepared food.

As a missionary in this Mormon church, Blackburn would’ve left home alongside a companion. In this case, he worked with his wife. His mission would’ve lasted two years, while single women typically serve for 18 months.

Amidst their assignment, missionaries take on an assignment and are sent to countries where their church operates. They typically learn how to teach the gospel and may learn the language of the people they’re teaching.

Tragically, Blackburn only got to serve four months as a missionary. We don’t yet know if his wife will continue to serve as a missionary herself.