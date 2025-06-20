12-Year-Old Killed After Being Hit While Riding Scooter With Friend

A 12-year-old girl died after a vehicle hit her while she was riding an electric scooter with a friend. This horrible tragedy occurred on Saturday, June 14, in Aston, Pennsylvania, according to WPVI.

Vehicle Fatally Strikes 12-Year-Old Riding Electric Scooter With Friend

Abigail Gillon was riding a scooter with her best friend, 11-year-old Isabella Jones, this weekend. Around 2:30 PM, a vehicle struck the girls on Lehr Boulevard near Concord Road. The two young girls were rushed to a nearby hospital with critical injuries.

“Both juveniles sustained serious, life-threatening injuries secondary to the collision,” said the Aston Township Police Department in a Facebook statement. First responders provided aid before transporting them to Neumors Children’s Hospital Delaware.

Police revealed that they are investigating the incident. Luckily, it wasn’t a hit-and-run, and the driver remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. “At this time, no citations or criminal charges have been filed,” said the police.

Unfortunately, Gillon succumbed to her injuries and passed away on Monday. This incident has shaken the region, especially Kevin Pierce, the girls’ swim club coach. “One without the other was very rare, joined at the hip,” said Pierce. “If you got one, you most likely got both. It broke my heart. You don’t wish this on anybody.”

Pierce described how deeply this death has affected the team. “There’s going to be a big void on our team,” said the coach.

Community Makes Tribute To Abigail Gillon

In rememberance of Gillon, the community gathered at Ridley Middle School on Tuesday night to honor her. “Today we gather to honor and remember someone who was such a special soul,” said Gillon’s neighbor, Brianna Newmiller.

“This morning, Abigail had her hero walk down the halls of DuPont Hospital. Through the gift of life, she was able to save another 12-year-old girl’s life by donating her liver, pancreas, and both kidneys.”

Per CBS News, Gillon’s mother signed a heart balloon in tribute to her late daughter. “Today as we release these balloons, we do so with heavy hearts but also full ones, full of the love she gave us, the memories she gave us and the bond we all share through knowing her,” said the neighbor.

“Abigail, we miss you, we miss you, we love you and we will never forget you,” Newmiller said. “You will always be a part of us.”

So far, Jones has remained in the hospital and is recovering from her injuries.