5-Month-Old Injured After Being Sprayed By Fire Extinguisher By Random Scooter Riding Strangers In Australia

A 5-month-old girl from Australia required medical treatment after an e-scooter rider sprayed a fire extinguisher in a car with her inside, according to PEOPLE. Tiffani Teasdale was driving on Sunday, June 15, with her baby girl Pixie in the backseat when the incident occurred.

Strangers Spray 5-Month-Old Girl With Fire Extinguisher, Hospitalizing Her

Around 7:50 PM, Teasdale and her 29-year-old partner stopped at a traffic light on High Street in Sippy Downs, Queensland. Two strangers suddenly drove up to the vehicle on e-scooters, according to Queensland Police. They proceeded to spray the fire extinguisher through the open window of Teasdale’s Silver Suzuki Vitara.

This random attack injured both Pixie and her mother, both of them requiring hospital treatment. No one in the car was able to identify the offenders since they fled the scene. According to the statement, police believe they have located the same extinguisher used. They found it nearby on Stringybark Road, Sippy Downs.

Teasdale spoke to ABC News about the terrifying ordeal. “The car just filled up with gas and white powder straight away,” said the mother. “[Pixie] was completely covered in white powder and just looked like she was in shock, she wasn’t even crying.”

The mother then revealed that the two of them were in the hospital until the early morning. They also had to put 100 millilitres of saline solution in her daughter’s eyes.

Hearing her daughter’s cries was the worst part of it. “I’ve never heard her scream like that before, I actually had to leave the room,” said Teasdale. “The doctors had to hold her down for me because it was the most horrible thing I’ve ever heard … no one should have to go through that.”

Since the incident, Teasdale reported Pixie’s face has been “quite red” and her eyes are “still a bit swollen.” She seems to be fine, although “she’s a little bit wheezy.”

Pixie’s mother is hoping that police do something about the dangerous offenders. “I’m all for teenagers going out and having fun, but not at the expense of other people’s lives,” she said. “I want to see the police really take action about this.”

Teasdale now knows about the police finding the abandoned fire extinguisher. She hopes they can get some information out of it. “We’re going to take that to the police station today and hopefully they’re able to get some fingerprints off it,” said Teasdale.