12-Year-Old Girl Fatally Stabs Her Dad Shortly After Trying To Run Away

A 12-year-old girl has confessed to fatally stabbing her father hours after trying to run away, according to Las Vegas-area police.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that the unnamed girl said that she killed her dad, James Waldie, 56, during a “disagreement” at their North Las Vegas apartment on Friday night.

Hours before the stabbing, the girl had run away and been returned to the apartment by police. However, according to authorities, “No evidence was found indicating significant physical harm to the girl prior to the incident.”

Authorities say that the 12-year-old girl had previously run away and injured her father during fights.

Fox 6 Vegas reports that police had previously responded to the location for prior runaway attempts as well as reports that the 12-year-old had hit and injured her father during a fight.

The girl was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center on a murder charge.

James Waldie was stabbed to death by his 12-year-old daughter. (photo: GoFundMe)

Another of Waldie’s children started a GoFundMe to raise money for the family and funeral costs.

“On Friday, December 27th, our family suffered the sudden loss of our father, James Waldie, whose life was tragically taken too soon by the hands of his own daughter. With the new year approaching, this loss feels impossible to bear,” wrote Jaycee Lenarz on behalf of her other sisters, aunt, uncle and Waldie’s mother, Sandra.

“My sisters and I are going through an incredibly rough time right now. Not only did we lose our father, but unfortunately we lost our sister too,” she continued. “Where as we never believed that she would be capable of such a horrific crime. Not only on this day was one life tragically taken, but two lives will never be the same.”

“This have devastated the family and friends of James, knowing that he will never again crack a joke or put on a smile on someone else’s face. We’re asking for any donations to help with the funeral expenses,” the statement continued.





