12 Actresses Turning 50 In 2022

We’ve got to celebrate our favorite actresses turning 50 this year! A lot of talented ladies were born in the year 1972, including a number of comedians, business women, and social activists. There are even two pairs of birthday twins born on the same day. Let’s just say October 29 and November 6 are going to be big days for four huge stars!

Leslie Mann: March 26, 1972

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Garner: April 17, 1972

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara: July 10, 1972

(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images )

Maya Rudolph: July 27, 1972

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Cameron Diaz: August 30, 1972

(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Gwyneth Paltrow: September 27, 1972

(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross: October 29, 1972

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union: October 29, 1972

(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Jenny McCarthy: November 1, 1972

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Thandiwe Newton: November 6, 1972

Tha(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rebecca Romijn: November 6, 1972

(Ga Fullner/Shutterstock.com)

Alyssa Milano: December 19, 1972

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Do you or anyone you know share a birthday with one of these famous ladies? 50 is a huge milestone that ought to be celebrated to the fullest. We wish all these actresses a happy belated birthday if it’s already passed, and a future one for those yet to come!

