12 Actresses Turning 50 In 2022

Some of these actresses even share a birth date!

By Brianna Morton
July 19, 2022 | 5:00 p.m. CDT
Two photos depict Rebecca Romijn, in a blue dress, and Gabrielle Union, in a black top
(Ga Fullner/Shutterstock.com, lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

We’ve got to celebrate our favorite actresses turning 50 this year! A lot of talented ladies were born in the year 1972, including a number of comedians, business women, and social activists. There are even two pairs of birthday twins born on the same day. Let’s just say October 29 and November 6 are going to be big days for four huge stars!

Leslie Mann: March 26, 1972

Leslie Mann wears a black jacket on the red carpet against a red backdrop
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Jennifer Garner: April 17, 1972

Jennifer Garner wearing red gown against white backdrop
(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Sofia Vergara: July 10, 1972

Sofia Vergara wears a glittering red strapless dress on the red carpet
(Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images )

Maya Rudolph: July 27, 1972

Maya Rudolph wearing black dress with floral pattern against yellow backdrop
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Cameron Diaz: August 30, 1972

Cameron Diaz smiling in black and blue turtleneck, standing in front of a bookcase and holding a book with a photo of her on it
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Gwyneth Paltrow: September 27, 1972

Gwyneth Paltrow smiling in gray sweater against blue backdrop
(PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross: October 29, 1972

Tracee Ellis Ross wearing one-shoulder red gown against black backdrop
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Gabrielle Union: October 29, 1972

Gabrielle Union wears a sparkling black top against a blue background on the red carpet
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Jenny McCarthy: November 1, 1972

Jenny McCarthy smiling while wearing white top and black choker against blue-gray backdrop
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Thandiwe Newton: November 6, 1972

Thandiwe Newton posing in black jacket and green/white skirt against black background
Tha(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Rebecca Romijn: November 6, 1972

Rebecca Romjin smiling against red backdrop wearing halter top blue gown
(Ga Fullner/Shutterstock.com)

Alyssa Milano: December 19, 1972

Alyssa Milano smiling in black and white track jacket against navy blue backdrop
(Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Do you or anyone you know share a birthday with one of these famous ladies? 50 is a huge milestone that ought to be celebrated to the fullest. We wish all these actresses a happy belated birthday if it’s already passed, and a future one for those yet to come!

