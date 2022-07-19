12 Actresses Turning 50 In 2022

We’ve got to celebrate our favorite actresses turning 50 this year! A lot of talented ladies were born in the year 1972, including a number of comedians, business women, and social activists. There are even two pairs of birthday twins born on the same day. Let’s just say October 29 and November 6 are going to be big days for four huge stars!
Leslie Mann: March 26, 1972
Jennifer Garner: April 17, 1972
Sofia Vergara: July 10, 1972
Maya Rudolph: July 27, 1972
Cameron Diaz: August 30, 1972
Gwyneth Paltrow: September 27, 1972
Tracee Ellis Ross: October 29, 1972
Gabrielle Union: October 29, 1972
Jenny McCarthy: November 1, 1972
Thandiwe Newton: November 6, 1972
Rebecca Romijn: November 6, 1972
Alyssa Milano: December 19, 1972
Do you or anyone you know share a birthday with one of these famous ladies? 50 is a huge milestone that ought to be celebrated to the fullest. We wish all these actresses a happy belated birthday if it’s already passed, and a future one for those yet to come!