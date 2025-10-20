101-Year-Old New Jersey Woman Still Goes To Work 6 Days A Week: “If I Retire, I Would Die”

They say that the average retirement age is steadily increasing. But this is pushing things a bit, isn’t it? A 101-year-old New Jersey woman isn’t letting her age stop her from clocking in.

Despite being at an age most people would consider a major milestone, 101-year-old Ann Angeletti isn’t resting or taking it easy. She continues to work as a jeweler despite having decades of employment under her belt.

In fact, there’s weeks where she puts in six days of work a week. I guess it helps that she is her own boss. Angeletti owns Curiosity Jewelers, a jewelry store in Cresskill, New Jersey. She also gets to work alongside her family.

According to ABC 7, the 101-year-old is part of a multi-generational effort to run the shop. Her daughter and granddaughter also work there. But Angeletti is top dog. She’s been running the jewlery store since 1964.

101-Year-Old Keeps Working

Regularly, Angeletti makes the commute from New Jersey to New York City to visit the city’s diamond istrict. She’s not planning on retiring. In fact, the 101-year-old contributes working to her long life.

She believes she would waste away if she stayed home.

“If I retire, I would die,” Angeletti told ABC 7. “So I cannot stay home.”

I guess it’s true what they say. Find something you love and you’ll never work a day in your life. The 101-year-old started working when she was just a child. She helped out her family at her family’s grocery store in Brooklyn.

Other employments include being a waitress and working at a Navy Yard. One day she discovered the storefront for her future business.

“I was driving by, the store was for rent, and I called the owner and asked him, ‘How much is the rent?’ and he said, ‘$85 a month,’ ” she recalled to the outlet.

Beyond just working, the 101-year-old also tries to take good care of herself as well.

“Must get up, you must shower, you must eat, you must take care of yourself. You must exercise,” she told ABC 7, adding: “If you don’t like what you’re doing, then change.”