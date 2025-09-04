ABC Sitcom Actress’ Home Burglarized, $100K in Jewelry and Handbags Stolen

Burglars broke a rear glass door during a break-in early Sunday at actress and producer Tracee Ellis Ross’s Los Angeles home.

Ross, 52, a fan favorite for her role on ABC sitcom Black-ish, was out of town at the time of the crime, according to Los Angeles outlet NBC4, citing the LAPD. The break-in was reported around 12:30 a.m., shortly after staff members arrived at the residence.

Tracee Ellis Ross, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Fashion Scholarship Fund

Three intruders shattered a glass door to gain entry. They made off with over $100,000 in jewelry and handbags, according to police. Security camera footage was recovered during the investigation, but no arrests have been made, authorities told NBC4.

Ross is the daughter of Diana Ross and Robert Ellis Silberstein. She has won three NAACP Image Awards and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her role on Black-ish.

The Burglary of Actress Tracee Ellis Ross’s Home is One in Series of Similar Incidents This Year

The burglary was one of several recent break-ins at celebrity homes in Los Angeles.

Last month, police arrested a suspect following an early morning burglary at Lionel Richie’s Beverly Hills home.

In June, thieves broke into Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz residence through a window, also while he was out of town. The burglary happened around 10:30 p.m. on June 25, according to the LAPD. Police stated the suspects “broke into the residence via the front window, ransacked the location, then fled the location with miscellaneous property.” Three suspects were involved but have not been publicly identified.

In May, Jennifer Aniston, actress and former wife of Brad Pitt, also fell victim to a crime. A man allegedly drove his car through the front gates of her Bel Air home.

In early 2025, actress Nicole Kidman and country singer Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was burglarized on Valentine’s Day. Police reported that the burglars broke a glass door or window, ransacked the home, and fled.