Beloved Long-Running TV Show Delivers Shocking Series Finale

A beloved fan favorite and long-running TV show delivered an epic grand finale… but did it leave the door open for more down the line?

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Outlander, the Starz series that made us all wish we could accidentally fall through time into the arms of a strapping Highland warrior, has finally wrapped up its epic love story. The show stars Caitríona Balfe as Claire Randall, a WWII nurse who travels from 1945 to 1743, and Sam Heughan as the swoon-worthy Jamie Fraser. After a decade-long run and eight seasons of drama, romance, and questionable historical hairstyles, the series took its final bow on May 15 with the episode “And the World Was All Around Us.”

Spoilers ahead…

Trying to summarize the tangled web of time travel, historical drama, and epic romance that led to the finale would be a fool’s errand. So, let’s just skip to those jaw-dropping final moments, shall we? Our beloved heroes, Claire and Jamie, are in bed. Claire cuddles up to what looks very much like Jamie’s corpse, seemingly ready to follow him into the great beyond… only for the show to pull the ultimate “just kidding!” Both gasp back to life. Yes, you read that right. Jamie technically bit the dust, but Claire, in a stunning display of “not on my watch,” brought him back—a feat so taxing it turned her hair completely white.

Then a post-credit scene throws us a delicious meta-moment featuring none other than Diana Gabaldon, the mastermind behind the Outlander books. At a book signing, a fan spots a familiar-looking leather notebook. When asked about it, Gabaldon just gives a sly smile, leaving us all to wonder.

‘Outlander’ Lead Actors Weigh In on the Shocking Series Finale

While fans might have mixed feelings about the shocking ending, the lead actors were firmly in one camp: they were over it.

“We were both like, ‘Can we just stay dead?’” Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan recently told Variety. “Can we just take our nice break?”

Indeed, Heughan and Claire Randall actress Caitríona Balfe wanted their characters to stay dead.

“We played chicken about who would open their eyes first, and who wouldn’t,” Balfe recalled of shooting the already infamous scene. “I was like, ‘I’m not opening my eyes. Are you going to open your eyes?’”

Their fatigue will be nothing compared to the fan freakout. After 12 years and a whole season spent worrying that Jamie and Claire wouldn’t get their happy ending, this is a tough pill to swallow. The season even kicked off with a doozy of a prophecy from Claire’s first husband, Frank, who literally wrote the book on Jamie’s death at the Battle of Kings Mountain. While this follows Diana Gabaldon’s ninth book, where Claire saves Jamie (with a little help from her mysterious “blue light” healing powers), it still had everyone on edge.

Sam Heughan on Those Last Moments: ‘I Guess It’s Up to Interpretation’

The final jolt of life in the TV series hints at a similar book ending, especially with Claire’s suddenly gray hair as she lies next to Jamie’s body. But for now, fans must wonder if what they saw was real, or just one last bit of magic before the credits roll for good.

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan at the ‘Outlander’ series finale screening in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“I guess it’s up to interpretation, but are they now somewhere else?” Heughan pondered to Variety. “Maybe they’re in a different realm. There’s definitely something eternal about these two.”

“Metaphysical, even,” Balfe shot back.

‘I Couldn’t Tell You What the Ending Means’ Lead Actress Admits…

Regardless of how fans interpret the ending, Balfe and Heughan agree it was a doozy to film. The emotions were a given, but figuring out how this final, dramatic moment fit into the decade-long story they’d built together was the real challenge.

“I’ll speak for myself, but it was hard to understand what that moment actually was,” Balfe said. “You want it to have meaning, and you want it to be impactful and powerful. It just felt very vital that we got it right. But there were certain things that were being rewritten that would have happened prior to it, and for me, as an actor anyway, I didn’t feel like I was in those moments with the entirety of the information of my character. So it was the toughest to film. But as always, as actors, we think we’re creating our own linear story, and then you realize when you’re in an editing suite that all that goes out the window anyway. So you just have to trust that [the showrunner] will make the decisions that he wants, and, you know, he did.”

“I couldn’t tell you what the ending means,” Heughan admitted. “But I felt once I died, my job was done.”

Meanwhile, even if the show ended with a spark of hope, fans will have to accept that the actors portraying the star-crossed lovers seem ready to hang up their kilts and corsets for good.