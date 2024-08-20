‘1,000-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Celebrates 500-Pound Weight Loss in New Photos

As her weight loss journey continues, 1,000-Lb. Sisters Tammy Slaton celebrates a major milestone. She has lost 500 pounds.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the reality TV star took to TikTok to reveal the milestone while flaunting her smaller figure in an oversized red T-shirt and black leggings. She is also with five other weight loss “warriors,” who announce they’ve collectively lost a total of 2,078 pounds.

“Truly absolutely amazing ladies,” Tammy Slaton wrote over the video about the weight loss. “I’m happy to call y’all all my friends. I’m so proud of each and everyone of y’all.”

Slaton also advised her weight loss journey friends to “never forget” they are “beautiful on the inside” as well as “gorgeous on the outside.”

Fans quickly turned to the comment section to praise Tammy Slaton for her weight loss. “So proud of you!!” one fan gushed. “Keep up the good work!”

Another fan wrote, “I’m seriously SO proud of you, Tammy! What an accomplishment!!”

Tammy Slaton has been on her weight loss journey since 2020. At the time, her doctors told her she needed to lose 200 pounds to be considered for bariatric surgery. She previously weighed 725 pounds and later underwent weight loss surgery after she hit 545 pounds in July 2022.

By March 2023, Slaton had lost nearly 300 pounds. However, she experienced some struggles in her personal life a couple of months later. After her husband, Caleb, refused to follow his own diet, she called it quits on the relationship. Unfortunately, two months later, he died, leaving her devastated.

In December 2023, she lost 440 pounds.

Tammy Slaton Previously Opened Up About Life Changes During Weight Loss Journey

In Dec. 2023, Tammy Slaton opened up to PEOPLE about how life has changed since her weight loss journey began.

“One of the big changes that I have gone through this past year is probably small to most people,” Tammy stated at the time. “But for me it was huge.”

She also said, “Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she continued. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

She stated a couple of months later about her overall quality of life after her dramatic weight loss. “I have personally seen a lot of growth in how I treat people and my family. Just my attitude and how happier I seem. I smile a lot more,” she added. “I value life now where before I hated it. I hated everything about life. And now, I’m just going with it.”