Woman Enrages Friends, Makes Husbands ‘Uncomfortable’ Flaunting 50-Pound Weight Loss

A woman is questioning her actions after she allegedly enraged her friends and made their husbands “uncomfortable” while flaunting her recent 50-pound weight loss.

In a post on the famous subreddit AITA (aka Am I the A—hole), the woman shared details about the situation. She titled her post “AITA for refusing to wear less revealing bikinis?”

“For context, I 40F have always been on the heavier side my entire life,” she wrote. “Over the past year, I’ve gotten a personal trainer and have been going to the gym 5 days a week. I’ve lost over 50 pounds this past year and I’m very proud of my transformation. I’m in the best shape that I’ve ever been in.”

However, her weight loss journey became bothersome to her friends during the recent Fourth of July week. The woman and her three best friends rented a lake house for the holiday. She noted the ladies do not live near each other, so it was nice to get together and have fun.

“So before this week I had gone shopping for new bathing suits and I bought my first ever two-piece bikinis,” she shared. “I had never had the self-confidence to wear a two-piece. So my three friends are also on the heavy side.”

However, after a few days, her friends asked her if she could “tone it down” with the weight loss “flaunting.”

“At first, I didn’t know what they were talking about, so I made a funny comment about nothing. That’s when all three of the lit into me. They said that I need to cover up and that I’m making their husbands feel uncomfortable.”

“I finally realized that they meant my two-piece. I asked what was wrong with them? And they proceeded to say, ‘No one wants to stare at your a— and t—s!’”

The woman spent the rest of the evening in her room.

Subreddit Rules If Woman is An A–hole for ‘Flaunting’ Her Weight Loss

Upon reading the woman’s weight loss flaunting tale, the subreddit’s members shared their thoughts.

“[Not the a—hole],” the first comment, with more than 9.800 likes reads. “Sounds like they are jealous that you put in the work to lose weight (congrats btw) and their husbands are boys if they ‘feel uncomfortable.'”

“What’s the difference going to the beach and seeing women walking around in two pieces or whatever else? We go to the beach to have fun, who cares what people are wearing or sometimes not wearing.”

The subreddit member continues by stating the woman was just having fun and there didn’t need to be any drama from her friends.

Meanwhile, another subreddit member couldn’t determine if she was an a—hole without a photo of the bikini.

“Not all bikinis are the same. Did we take our middle buddies on a surprise tour of tanga town outside thong city? Are we talking ‘disgusted by your lack of fat because it makes me look bad.’ Or ‘disgusted by your abundance of visible genitalia just because it’s gross?’”

A fellow subreddit member played devil’s advocate by stating, “They were wrong for addressing the problem in a rude way, but you were also wrong for assuming that their concerns are linked to their own insecurity rather than an external issue.”