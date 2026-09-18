$100 Million Lawsuit Filed Against ‘Survivor’ Series

Stavros Floros is suing the producers of Survivor Greece after an accident during filming resulted in the loss of his left leg.

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Floros, who was 22 at the time, was spearfishing for food during production on May 11, 2026, when he was struck by the propeller of a tourist boat, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He is seeking more than $100 million in damages.

The lawsuit alleges that the show’s format required contestants to spearfish in open water near areas heavily traveled by tourist boats. Floros claims the production did not provide safety boats, protected areas or sufficient warning markers to separate contestants from boat traffic.

He also alleges that there had been previous close calls in the area, as well as a death, before the accident.

According to the lawsuit, Floros’ leg was severed above the knee in the incident. He claims a stranger aboard the tourist boat applied a tourniquet that prevented him from bleeding to death before he could receive medical attention.

“I went onto a reality show and ended up with only one leg at 22 years old, having felt like I was slowly dying,” Floros said in a statement to TheWrap on Sept. 3 after filing the lawsuit.

Floros was taken to a Miami hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries during a 61-day stay, according to the lawsuit.

“I want people to know that they didn’t look after us, that I haven’t received the proper support from the production company.”

The accident previously prompted a response from Skai TV, the Greek broadcaster behind Survivor Greece. The network said it immediately suspended production following the incident.

Skai also said that Turkish company AcunMedya was solely responsible for producing the reality series and that it planned to support Floros, including contributing to his treatment and rehabilitation.

Floros’ lawsuit disputes the level of support he received from the production company.

The legal action centers on the safety measures in place during filming and whether the production adequately protected contestants while they were in the water.

Floro’s attorney Jason Margulies gave a statement regarding the incident.

“This is an egregious matter where a young and successful influencer has been left with catastrophic permanent injuries as a result of the callous disregard for safety by a large multi-national production company entrusted to produce the show ‘Survivor,’” he said. “We see heartbreaking events like this more and more often. When huge companies take shortcuts and cut corners to maximize profits, it often comes at the cost of public safety, which is absolutely unacceptable.”