1-injured-after-us-fighter-jet-rolls-off-of-aircraft-carrier

One person was injured after an F/A-18E fighter jet rolled off the side of a US aircraft carrier and fell into the Red Sea.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement, the Navy revealed that the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) lost the Super Hronet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136 and a tow tractor as the US aircraft carrier operated in the Red Sea on Apr. 28.

“The F/A-18E was actively under tow in the hangar bay when the move crew lost control of the aircraft,” the Navy shared. “The aircraft and tow tractor were lost overboard. Sailors towing the aircraft took immediate action to move clear of the aircraft before it fell overboard.”

The Navy also stated that all personnel on the US carrier were accounted for, with one sailor sustaining a minor injury when the fighter jet went overboard. An investigation is underway about what led to the incident.

The USS Harry S. Truman Has Been Operating in the Red Sea Since Last September

According to ABC News, the USS Harry S. Truman has been operating in the Red Sea since September 2024. The US carrier was deployed to help protect commercial ships against attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The carrier was involved in another incident in early 2025, when it collided with a merchant ship near the Suez Canal. The carrier’s commanding officer was fired after that incident.

Meanwhile, the USS Harry S. Truman was initially scheduled to return home last month. However, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has extended the carrier’s deployment. He also recently ordered another carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, into the same region.