1 Dead, 3 Injured After Massive Alaska Landslide

One person died while three were injured during a devastating landslide in Ketchikan, Alaska over the weekend.

According to a statement released by the Ketchikan Gateway Borough and local leadership, the landslide occurred at 4:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, Aug. 25.

“Friends, is with a heavy heart we relay that a landslide in the city has taken a life, caused several injuries, damaged homes, and impacted our community,” borough mayor Rodney Dial stated. “As we work through this, please keep the affected families in your prayers and know we will do everything we can to recover from this event as quickly as possible and help those in need.”

The city’s mayor, David Kiffer, also spoke out. “In my 65 years in Ketchikan, I have never seen a slide of this magnitude. With the slides we have seen across the region, there is clearly a region-wide issue that we need to try to understand with the support of our State geologist. The loss of life that we have encountered is heartbreaking, and my heart goes out to those who lost their homes.”

The officials further reported on the injured. They said one person was admitted to the Ketchikan Medical Center and has since been released. The two others were treated for injuries they sustained.

The person who died was identified as Sean Griffin. He was also a lifelong resident of Ketchikan. “He started as a solid waste collector, moved up to solid waste facility operator, then to streets maintenance technician,” the officials confirmed. “And finally promoted to senior maintenance technician.”

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Senator Dan Sullivan Release Statements About Landslide

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy also issued a state of emergency in the area amid the landslide recovery.

“This afternoon I verbally declared a disaster declaration for the landslide that struck Ketchikan earlier today,” he wrote on X. “All state agencies are directed to provide whatever assistance is needed. My thoughts and prayers are with the residents of Ketchikan tonight.”

Along with Gov. Dunleavy, Alaska senator Dan Sullivan released a statement about the terrifying landslide.

“Ketchikan suffered a devastating landslide today with one reported fatality and several injured,” Senator Sullivan wrote. “Our prayers are with the families, the injured, those recovering, and the community.”

Sullivan also stated that he had constructive discussions with Borough Mayor Rodney Dial and City Mayor Dave Kiffer about the recovery. “A mandatory evacuation order is in place for the affected area,” he then continued. “And an emergency shelter has been established at the High School. My team and I stand ready to help facilitate any federal assistance that may be necessary.”

Ketchikan is north of Pennock Island not too far from the Canadian border.