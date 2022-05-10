Zooey Deschanel Posts Unrecognizable Throwback Photo From Infamous ‘Vanity Fair’ Shoot

Zooey Deschanel recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from a famous Vanity Fair photo shoot, and fans loved the look back at one of her more unrecognizable looks.

Deschanel Shares Throwback Pic Of Her Time As A Blonde

“I give you… the infamous @vanityfair cat photoshoot,” Deschanel captioned her post. The picture shows a younger, very blonde Deschanel in a white dress, holding a small, white kitten. The photoshoot was for a 2001 spread Vanity Fair did on the actress when she was just 21 years old.

Deschanel looks very different in the throwback picture. The actress is now famous for her signature dark hair and bangs, so seeing her with a sandy blonde bob was a fun surprise for many fans.

Fans React: ‘You Weren’t Born With Bangs?????’

“What do you mean? You weren’t born with bangs?????” one person commented. Another wrote, “What!!!! You look so different…can’t recognize you” Someone else commented on Deschanel’s natural hair color, saying, “This is reminding me of how i’ve [seen] articles in recent years that claim you’re actually a natural blonde, which always confuses me since I’ve seen pictures of you as a kid.”

While some were shocked to see the actress without her usual hairstyle, longtime fans know that Deschanel has played around with her look before. The actress typically sticks to black or dark brown hair and is rarely seen without her signature bangs. However, she has been known to pin them back, giving fans a rare glimpse of her forehead.

Why Deschanel Went Blonde

Her biggest hairstyle change was when she sported blonde locks while starring in 2003’s Elf alongside Will Ferrell. “What is funny is I had dyed my hair for a screen test for a movie that never happened,” she told Variety in 2018. “I had a meeting for Elf while I was blonde, and I asked them if I could dye my hair back brown. They said ‘No, we want you to look the way you did in your audition.’”

Deschanel kept the blonde hair for a while, and fans can see it in movies like Abandon, The New Guy, Big Trouble, and All The Real Girls. She also did the usual number of red carpets and photoshoots while blonde and bang-less so, even though fans can hardly remember a time where Deschanel wasn’t a brunette, there’s lots of photographic evidence.

