The Wallpaper In Zooey Deschanel’s Dream Home With Jonathan Scott Is Exactly What You Expect

It took a while to get exactly the home they’d always dreamed of, but Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have finally completed the renovations on their home. Naturally, the famously quirky actress and Property Brothers star oversaw every detail together and came up with something delightfully unique and all their own. The project had its ups and downs, but despite the several setbacks that came their way, Scott and Deschanel still wound up in a home worth every struggle.

Take A Peek Inside Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott’s New Home

We know we weren’t the only ones dying to know what Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel’s dream house looks like on the inside and now, after two long years full of delays and mishaps, it’s finally finished. The summer issue of Drew + Jonathan Scott Reveal comes chock full of photos of the inside of the home. Naturally, the home is just as eclectic as its new owners.

As the original manic pixie dream girl, Deschanel’s touch when it comes to interior design means that you’re never going to find some boring shade of “greige” (a combination of gray and beige) like you would in Kim Kardashian’s home. Instead, bright colors and patterns adorn everything from the furniture to the wallpaper.

The home is a brilliant historical find which has been lovingly updated without sacrificing any of the older details that make the home so charming. Even before they began work on the house, Deschanel recalled the couple immediately falling in love from the first moment they laid eyes on it.

Love At First Sight

“As soon as we pulled into the driveway, we knew this house was special,” the New Girl star recalled, with Scott adding, “It was a beautiful home with a lot of history.” Deschanel shares two children with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik, and they also went nuts over the gorgeous home.

“When we brought the kids here, they asked, ‘Are we living in a park?’” Scott explained. As a result, when the couple closed on the property, they named it the Park House. “The abundant trees on the property make it the perfect place for kids—and maybe a kid at heart named Drew—to climb and play, and for us to watch them as we sit in the shade,” Scott wrote in the issue’s letter from the editors.

Eye Catching Interiors

When it came to creating their dream home, it should come as a surprise to no one that these two came up with the ideas for the design of their home. Deschanel said, “It was really hands-on for both of us,” adding, “Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home.” Despite their efforts, there were some unavoidable delays and mishaps thanks to supply-chain and shipment issues. Happily, however, they were able to overcome these problems and create a home they’re proud to call their own.

“This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally,” Deschanel said, before giving her boyfriend of almost three years a major compliment, gushing, “Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He’s been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he’s done that for us and our family.”

Speaking of the functionality of their new home, Scott bragged, “It still looks like it could be a 100-year-old home, but it’s now LEED-certified and will end up using less grid energy than a small apartment. This isn’t just a smart house. It’s a genius one.” Now that’s smart thinking!

