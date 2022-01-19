Zooey Deschanel Celebrates Her Birthday With The Most Zooey Deschanel Photo Ever

Zooey Deschanel just took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her recently celebrated 42nd birthday on January 17th. She did it by posting the most Deschanel photo ever that looks like a press release from her show New Girl. Honestly, it’s just her being her kooky and charismatic self with the volume turned up.

Ageless Beauty

The best thing about the photo is not the massive smile she is donning, nor is it the pastel balloons floating around her in that dreamlike setting. It’s just her being her kooky and charismatic self with the volume turned up. You would never guess “42-year-old” from looking at her. She still looks exactly the same as when she first appeared on the pop culture scene way back in 2000 with her breakout role in Almost Famous.

It is actually in the caption of the photo that struck us most. “I finally know the answers to life, the universe, and everything,” quoting another one of her movies, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy. They say with age comes wisdom, and Deschanel’s clearly wise beyond her years, now joking that she knows all the knowledge in the universe. A decidedly satirical way to say “I still have a lot to learn, but am enjoying myself as much as I can in the process”.

Boyfriend Loves

While Deschanel may have been a bit over-the-top and zany with her own birthday post, her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers fame, also took to his social media to share his love for his significant other in a decidedly more toned-down message that is just as sweet and earnest as he seems to be.

Simply letting her and the whole world know she makes his life better, it’s a sweet public deceleration to make and one that hints at a very stable and loving couple, no matter how well known they both are.

Finally, Zooey Deschanel wrapped up her Instagram birthday celebration with a couple of candidate shots of her and Scott at dinner together, calling it, “The best (birthday) dinner date.”

So we’d like to take this moment to wish Deschanel a happy birthday and thank her for all the years of lighthearted entertainment. Her kooky girl shtick is nothing if not charming. Also, could you email us about how you stay the same age physically even though it is 20 years later?

