Zooey Deschanel Channels Audrey Hepburn In Stunning Photo Shoot

Zooey Deschanel channeled an old Hollywood icon in a recent Instagram post, and now we think we might know the perfect person to play her if anyone’s thinking of casting for an Audrey Hepburn biography film. Deschanel made the transformation into the Roman Holiday star’s most iconic character and she did it with such ease, we think she’d be a shoo in to star in a remake.

Zooey Deschanel Goes 60’s

New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel channeled a blast from the past in a recent photo she uploaded to Instagram, and it’s obvious she understood the assignment. Deschanel dressed in a simple black dress and wore her dark brown hair in an elegant updo with her famous fringe of bangs hanging down to fall over her beautiful blue eyes. If the dress wasn’t enough to give a hint about who the iconic character was, the sunglasses Deschanel wore gave it away.

It’s clear that Deschanel was dressed as Holly Golightly, Audrey Hepburn’s character from Breakfast At Tiffany’s. She didn’t even have to mention either the film or the character by name in order for people to instantly make the connection. In the caption, Deschanel wrote, “Just a ‘60s girl in a 21st-century world,” before crediting the photo to Autumn de Wilde.

Deschanel might have taken her style cues from Hepburn’s style icon character, but she makes it her own in a way that would probably have impressed even Hepburn herself. Instead of Hepburn’s simple, high neck black dress, Deschanel wears a sleeveless dress that leaves one shoulder completely exposed.

While she keeps the black gloves, Deschanel traded in the elaborate diamond-encrusted necklace for two simple chain and medallion necklaces. Deschanel did an excellent job staying true to the character but including more modern styles. Our favorite part of this photo is the fact that it was taken in a laundromat. Despite the elegant trappings of Breakfast At Tiffany’s, most of the action took place in an apartment that was far from extravagant.

How’d She Do?

Deschanel proved with this fun little photoshoot that she has an understanding of the film, the character, and the style that made Breakfast At Tiffany’s a classic that many still enjoy to this day. Once again, if someone wants to do a remake, there’s no point in looking elsewhere. Deschanel would make the perfect Holly Golightly.

