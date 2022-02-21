Zoe Kravitz Latest Star To Push Back Against Trolls Critical Of Her Sheer Dress at Met Gala

Women online face harassment no matter what. For women in the spotlight, the hatred is multiplied across platforms until it’s almost unbearable. Zoe Kravitz wore a sheer dress to the Met Gala and internet trolls turned her life into a living hell. Here’s how she copes.

A Naked Dress

The 2021 Met Gala’s theme was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” Some stand-out outfits came from Billie Eilish, who pulled off her best Marilyn Monroe, and Kravitz. She arrived in a sheer metal Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown. She was stunning but immediately faced intense hatred online.

Opening Up

Kravitz sat down with Elle this month to discuss the backlash from the gown. She decided to wipe and take an immediate break from Instagram as a result of the hatred. If you go there now, you’ll mostly see promotion for The Batman. After the Met Gala, she posted only once more in 2021 before picking it back up in 2022.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star says the hatred did affect her: “The fact that people don’t think what they say affects a celebrity because you’re not a person to them is crazy. I’m a human being.” She wanted to defend herself.

The backlash made her rethink her decision to wear the dress. “The fact that I’m like, ‘Should I have not worn that?’ No, I do what I want to do, and I make what I want to make, and if I’m now starting to be afraid of what other people are going to say or think, I’m no longer doing my job as an artist.” To Kravitz, catering to these heinous folks would mean she failed as an artist.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Zoë Kravitz attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

She’s Still Optimistic

Elsewhere in the interview, Kravitz discussed her future. “I feel optimistic about life, and I think that comes hand in hand with it.” She played coy when asked about a possible relationship with Channing Tatum, responding “I’m happy.”

On ‘High Fidelity’

Another issue that grinds Kravitz’s gears is the premature cancellation of High Fidelity. “It’s cool. At least Hulu has a ton of other shows starring women of color we can watch. Oh, wait.”

Kravitz says she still receives fan mail for the program: “The amount of letters, DMs, people on the street, and women that look like us—like, that love for the show, it meant something to people. It was a big mistake.”

The strategy to stay off Instagram seems to have paid off for Kravtiz. No one deserves to be razed over a Met dress as she was, and it really puts a spotlight on some of the worst people on the internet. At least she’s still optimistic about life and what the future can hold.

