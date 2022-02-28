It’s Not You, It’s Them: These 3 Zodiac Signs Make The Worst Romantic Partners

The stars offer insight into our quirks, habits, and desires. The Zodiac speaks to deeper truths than our conscious minds realize. Thus, they’re great at helping us navigate the chaos that is coexisting with other humans.

Some of us were born lucky in love; others have to work at it. Ultimately, it depends on our natal assignments, elements, and modalities. We can determine which Zodiac signs are the worst partners using these factors.

Of course, any Zodiac sign could be a lousy partner. But the stars are noticeably un-aligned for three signs, in particular.

If you are dating or you are one of these signs, don’t consider this a break-up guarantee. Rather, think of it as a break-up warning.

Sagittarius: Blunt, Restless, And Principled

Sagittarius is charming and alluring. And while they have little to no problem picking up new suitors, they can struggle to keep them around. This is unsurprising, considering Sag’s ruling element, planet, and modality.

As a fire sign, Sag’s are naturally passionate and vibrant. They are action-oriented and spontaneous. However, they’re also prone to irritation and impulsivity. Sag has no problem telling you exactly what they think. This lack of filter can make relationships tense.

Overall, Sag’s intentions are good. Their ruling planet, Jupiter, governs expansion. So, they’re constantly seeking ways to improve themselves and others. Unfortunately, this can look like bossiness and a lack of candor.

Finally, Sag is a mutable sign. On the one hand, this makes them flexible and versatile. On the other, it can cause Sag’s to change their mind constantly. One minute they feel like being tied down; the next, they crave independence.

The perfect partner for Sag would be grounded and patient. Sag needs someone willing to go along for the ride. But they also need to remind Sag to pump the brakes every so often. If that partner can extend grace to Sag during their bouts of mania, then that’s even better.

Aquarius: Detached, Rebellious, And Eccentric

Aquarius is creative and ungovernable: the ultimate free spirit. Their unique perspective makes them exciting partners. They make the best gifts, plan the best dates, and are unlike any other partner their lucky boo has had before.

However, they also have a darker side that can wreak havoc on their relationships. Their love of all things new translates into a hatred of routine. This makes long-term relationships difficult.

To avoid this, they will often leave one foot out the door, ready to leave at a moment’s notice. By keeping their partners at arm’s length, Aquarius feels like they have more control. Ironically, this makes their partners cling even tighter to them, and the cycle continues.

Similarly, Aquarius can alienate themselves solely for excitement’s sake. They might pick fights or start looking for attention elsewhere—anything to stir the pot and bring in a little variety. Of course, if they’re not careful, Aquarius is liable to push their partners away for good.

Aquarius needs a companion who understands their need for freedom. Codependent partners make them feel suffocated. If they feel they can maintain their individuality, they’re less likely to leave.

Pisces: Codependent, Insecure, And Self-Defeating

The great plight of Pisces is that they are madly in love with love, but the feeling isn’t mutual. These signs jump at the first sign of romance they see, which often lands them in less than stellar situations. Indeed, Pisces is prone to romanticizing everything—including red flags.

Generally, Pisces is a caring and devoted partner. However, this devotion can quickly turn into codependency if left unchecked. Pisces is already prone to melancholy, and an anxious attachment only makes it worse.

Perhaps it’s more accurate to say that Pisces isn’t bad at all relationships. They’re just lousy at maintaining healthy ones. Pisces is notoriously bad at setting boundaries. While this is great for those around them, it’s wildly unhealthy for Pisces. These individuals will make sure everyone else’s needs are met before their own.

Even if Pisces does notice something amiss, they’re slow to take action. They are quick to assume the problem is them, not their partner. Paired with blind devotion to those they care about, this can put Pisces in a dangerous relationship dynamic.

The perfect partner for Pisces would be stable and empathetic. All a Pisces really wants is to love and be loved. Unfortunately, this is too tall an order for some signs. But for those who can rise to the challenge, they’ll enjoy the sincerest form of emotional connection.

