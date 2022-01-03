These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going To Have A Rough Start To 2022

The new year is bound to have its ups and downs regardless of your zodiac sign. Reading your horoscope is not the same as seeing into the future. But we can receive some cosmic insight by mapping the star’s positions relative to your sign.

For example, squares occur when two planets or stars are 90º apart. Oppositions occur when two bodies are 180º apart. Squares and oppositions signify challenge and struggle—not disaster and despair.

Retrogrades also play into negative forecasts. Planetary retrogrades tend to turn their influence inwards and backward. Mercury, for instance, normally controls communication and reason. Mercury retrogrades, on the other hand, bring about miscommunications and accidents.

No one sign is guaranteed a worse year than another. But three zodiac signs, in particular, should watch out for potential rough patches in the year ahead.

Libra: Neck Deep In Drama

The end of 2021 brought about some dicey relationship moments for you, Libra. Unfortunately, it looks like they’re going to follow you into 2022. We start the year with your ruling planet, Venus, in retrograde.

As you probably caught on toward the end of 2021, Venusian retrogrades make us second guess our relationships and ourselves. As Venus squares your sign under Capricorn, you’ll likely start to second guess your life’s purpose and other people’s opinions of you.

This retrograde continues through the end of January, after which your self-confidence should begin to bounce back. But be careful: all three of 2022’s Mercury retrogrades make tense squares with your sign.

Mercury retrogrades often bring about miscommunications and misunderstandings. We are more susceptible to accidents and mistakes during this time, too.

When a retrograde squares your sign, you feel its effects more directly. Squares don’t guarantee failure or disaster; they only make things a little tricky. While your sense of self might come back after Venus goes direct, the communication breakdowns will likely continue.

So, tread lightly into the new year. Be extra intentional with your words. Avoid passive aggression if possible, and thoughtfully speak your mind when necessary. If you prepare yourself for the possibility of drama, then it’ll be easier to sidestep it.

Leo: Royal Renovations Ahead

You’re a charismatic, vibrant leader. As such, you’re used to getting your way. But in 2022, it’ll be time to learn a hard lesson. Things don’t always go the way you planned, Leo. Moreover, even you require periods of introspection and change.

2022 is chock full of solar and lunar eclipses, most of which will square your sign. While solar eclipses symbolize new beginnings, lunar eclipses symbolize endings. Because these eclipses square your sign, you will feel these transitions more intensely.

Just before the first solar eclipse of 2022, Pluto enters retrograde. Retrograde Pluto sets the stage for great transformations. And at the end of April, Pluto’s retrograde will illuminate the areas in your life that need some adjustments.

In this context, it makes sense that the following eclipse would square your sign. You don’t often consider yourself in need of improvement. But Pluto isn’t interested in fragile egos, and yours is certainly no exception.

Both the Pluto retrograde and solar eclipse of the early summer will force you to embark on a journey of self-improvement, whether or not you approve. Expect a few dings to your ego, but nothing major.

Some of your biggest obstacles will arise around your birthday. Saturn enters opposition with your ruling body, the Sun, on August 14th. As a result, you’ll feel hyper-aware of your struggles (and the work required to overcome them).

Keep an open mind in the new year. Despite the few bruises to your self-esteem, you will survive 2022. In fact, you’ll come out as a stronger person on the other side of it.

Aquarius: Realigning With Your Purpose

Unfortunately for you, Aquarius, you’re in the same boat as Leo. Leo sits opposite your sign, and as such, you share the same squares. This means that you, too, will likely struggle with the transitions brought on by the solar and lunar eclipses.

Adding to this cosmic struggle is Saturn, the planet of discipline, challenge, and tough love. Saturn will transit from Capricorn to your sign during 2022. You and Saturn will be flying in the fifth House of Pleasure.

Consequently, the “easy” aspects of our lives might not be so easy for you in 2022. You might have trouble in your sex life, or your relationship could start to appear a bit lackluster. These challenges could also arise within your creative self, causing a lack of motivation or inspiration.

When Saturn swings into retrograde under your sign, you’ll feel these side effects more intensely. When in retrograde, the ringed planet urges us to address undesirable—but necessary—obligations. Saturn retrogrades are a good time for reviewing commitments, goals, and ambitions.

But don’t batten down the hatches just yet, Aquarius—2022 won’t be all bad. The last supermoon of the year takes place in your sign on August 12th. This Sturgeon moon will offer some much-needed motivation to handle your problems in new, creative ways.

Because when it comes to thinking outside of the box, you’re the expert. So, prepare for minor upsets next year. But rest assured in knowing you’ll be able to handle them creatively and compassionately.