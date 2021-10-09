Zendaya’s Net Worth: How The Hardworking Hollywood Darling Made Her Fortune

These days, Zendaya is a powerhouse name in Hollywood. She’s proving to be one of the greatest icons of our generation. She’s not only an award-winning actress, but is also a successful singer, dancer, and model. She’s a Jane of all trades. Expectedly, everyone is super curious about how much this Hollywood darling makes. With roles in major blockbuster films, Disney TV shows, hit music singles, etc., the Euphoria star keeps herself pretty busy. Find out how much Zendaya is worth and how she spends her hard-earned cash.

Zendaya’s Transformation Into A Mega Star

(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

The Beginnings

Zendaya has been catching our eyes as an actress since 2010. She stole our hearts as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel sitcom, Shake it up, alongside co-star Bella Thorne. The premiere of Shake It Up made history on the network by being the channel’s 2nd-most-watched series debut overall among Total Viewers (6.2 million). After three seasons on Shake It Up, she then went on to star in her own Disney series, K.C. Undercover, for another three seasons, as well as landing roles in a couple of Disney Channel Original Movies. Before her big break on the Disney Channel, she appeared in commercials and in a Kidz Bop music video.

In between Disney channel productions, Zendaya competed on season 16 of Dancing With the Stars, making history as the youngest competitor at the time. According to E! News, the star scored a $125,000 signing bonus. Her contract stated that she would earn $10,000 per episode for making it to weeks three and four. Then she received an additional $20,000 per episode for making it to the fifth and sixth week of competition. She earned an additional $30,000 per week for the seventh and eighth weeks. Since she was the runner-up for the last two weeks of the competition, she earned $50,000 per episode. If the math is correct, this means she made about $345,000 for the entire season.

Her Transition To The Big Screen

After a prosperous eight-year stint with Disney, Zendaya’s career launched into further success. Since 2017, Zendaya has starred in the newest Spider-Man franchise, alongside Tom Holland, bringing back the iconic role of MJ. The movies, combined, have made over a billion dollars. Though we don’t know exactly how much Zendaya has profited off of the franchise, it’s safe to presume that she’s definitely cashing in the big bucks.

In 2017, she starred in the star-packed musical The Greatest Showman with Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. The film made a gross profit of $435 million at the box office. It’s unknown exactly how much the cast made, but being a leading role, she’s sure to have brought home a generous paycheck.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The pandemic did not slow Zendaya down at all. In 2021, she had four films released. That same year, she advocated for better pay for the crew amongst filming during the COVID-19 pandemic. During an HFPA panel for the Golden Globes she shared, “We got to create this financial structure where all of our crew members also got points on it, so when it sold, they made money as well, so hopefully, that will be a system that can continue. I think it’s important that we take care of our people.” It’s great to see that she is an advocate for fair wages and is using her star power to ignite change.

Also in 2021, she voice-acted the role of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy, which also starred basketball legend, Lebron James. We don’t know the exact amount Zendaya received for her contributions, but the film’s budget was $161 million, so she’s likely received a big check.

Other Endeavors

Zendaya has no problem making history. In 2019 she starred in the HBO series Euphoria. She gained universal praise for her performance in the dramatic show, earning her an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020. This made her the youngest actress—ever—to win that category.

Not only is Zendaya quite an accomplished actress, but she also has a music career. In 2013 she released her self-titled album Zendaya, which included her hit single, “Replay.” She also has quite a few songs with her costar, Bella Thorne, from Shake It Up. You can also find her music from The Greatest Showman on Spotify and Apple Music. Zendaya also has a song called “All For Us” from her show Euphoria. With her music being available on all streaming platforms, she is sure to be getting checks from her music.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Marie Claire)

As if she wasn’t impressive enough, she is also a fashion icon and model. The Spider-Man actress also had a few collection collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger. In 2016 she launched Daya by Zendaya, alongside an app. It’s an inclusive fashion brand, something the world desperately needs.

Besides her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger, Zendaya has partnered up with other super-successful companies. In 2016, she became the face of CoverGirl. Then in 2019, she joined the Lancôme family and became the face of Idôle fragrance. These awesome collaborations add a good chunk of change to her net worth.

How She Spends Her Moola

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

In 2021, Zendaya purchased a gorgeous $4 million home in Encino. It’s a beautiful ranch-style home with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms–it seems to fit her personality and style perfectly. She also has an impressive car collection including a Mercedes E-Class, Lexus RC 350, Lexus GS, Cadillac Escalade, and Range Rover Vogue.

Even though Zendaya is super successful and makes a ton of money, she has admitted to the fact that she has anxiety surrounding spending her fortune. She also mentioned how going to therapy has been incredibly helpful with this anxiety. She opened up in her British Vogue Magazine interview, saying, “the hope is to have a career where you can be in a position, financially, to just do things you want to do because you enjoy the work and not have to worry about the other things.” She admitted she feels like she hasn’t reached that level yet. “But I’m always like, ‘I will always need to work.’ Because if I don’t work then everything can be gone tomorrow.” For only being 24, she’s extremely self-aware and incredibly motivated.

Zendaya’s Net Worth

(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Time for the important question: How much is Zendaya worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the quadruple-threat is worth is $15 million. With no visible plans on slowing down in her career, that number is sure to increase significantly. With her strong work ethic and great character, she deserves every penny.