Teen Walmart Employee Found Dead Inside ‘Large Walk-in Oven’ Inside Store

A teenage Walmart employee was discovered dead inside a Canadian superstore, specifically within a large walk-in oven.

Videos by Suggest

The Halifax Regional Police Department in Nova Scotia reported late Tuesday that the unidentified 19-year-old was found inside a large walk-in oven belonging to the store’s bakery department.

However, police pointed out that this is just a detail in an ongoing investigation.

“It is important to note that the investigation has not yet reached a point where the cause and manner of death have been confirmed,” the department added in the update.

The investigation into the “sudden death” that occurred Saturday at the Nova Scotia Walmart is described as “complex” and may take a considerable amount of time, according to the department. They did not specify whether it is being considered a potential criminal case.

HRP Const. Martin Cromwell added, “We urge the public to be mindful of sharing speculative information on social media.”

“Please be aware of the impacts that speculation could have on family, colleagues and loved ones of the woman,’ he urged.

Meanwhile, Local community leaders informed CTV News that she was a member of the local Sikh community. She had reportedly relocated to Canada from India just a few years prior.

Walmart Issues a Statement as an Investigation into the Sudden Death of an Employee Continues

On Sunday, Walmart issued a statement acknowledging the incident. They also confirmed that the company is actively working to support its staff.

“We are heartbroken and our deepest thoughts are with our associate and their family. We extend our sincerest condolences to those who were closest to them,” spokesperson Amanda Moss explained in the statement.

“We’re also supporting our associates during this incredibly difficult time. [We] have provided access to 24/7 virtual care and will provide on-site support, including grief counseling.”

Meanwhile, the Walmart where the incident took place has remained closed since Saturday evening as police conduct their investigation.

The Department of Labour, Skills and Immigration has issued a stop-work order for the bakery. They have also issued a stop-work order for one specific piece of equipment.

“As this is an active investigation, we cannot release further details at this time,” said the department told CTV News. “Please note, workplace investigations are complex and can take time.”

There is currently no information available regarding the store’s reopening date.