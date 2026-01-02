zach-bryan-just-got-married

Looks like country artist Zach Bryan might’ve tied the knot with girlfriend Samantha Leonard—if the viral footage circulating is anything to go by.

In a video posted by DeuxMoi, the 29-year-old Bryan, wearing a black tux and sunglasses, is seen running through the streets while carrying the 28-year-old Leonard, who is clad in a wedding dress.

The couple then gets into a waiting car with “Just Married” flags on the back before driving away.

The singer also took to Instagram to drop a snap of himself in a tuxedo, sweeping a wedding-gown-clad Leonard off her feet—quite literally. Bryan captioned the snap, “Tougher than the rest.”

According to TMZ, the couple officially wed in San Sebastian, Spain.

The marriage news follows an Instagram photo Bryan posted just a day earlier, showing him and several friends in formal attire. He captioned the post with lyrics from the Black Eyed Peas’ hit, “I Gotta Feeling.”

“Tonight’s the night, let’s live it up /I got my money, let’s spend it up (I feel),” a seemingly uninspired Bryan wrote, “Go out and smash it, like, ‘Oh my God!’ / Jump off that sofa, let’s kick it off (I feel).”

Zach Bryan and His Alleged Bride Were First Linked in July

The pair were first romantically linked in July after Leonard shared an Instagram slideshow showing the two attending Spain’s Running of the Bulls.

Unsurprisingly, the country singer’s love life has been something of a whirlwind the past few years.

According to PEOPLE, the “Something in the Orange” singer was married to Rose Madden from 2020 to 2021 and later dated Deb Peifer from 2022 to 2023. He was also in relationships with BFFs podcast host Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia from 2023 to 2024 and Hannah Duncan for a few months in early 2025.

Brianna LaPaglia and Zach Bryan attend the 2024 GRAMMYs in LA. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

LaPaglia accused Bryan of emotional abuse after their breakup. She also claimed the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter tried to make her sign a $12 million NDA, which she refused.

There’s no word on whether Bryan’s presumed new bride, Leonard, a dead ringer for LaPaglia, signed an NDA. But if she did, let’s hope it was for less than $12 million.