Zach Bryan Apologizes to Taylor Swift Fans for Controversial Kanye West Comments, Says He Was ‘Drunk’

Zach Bryan stirred controversy with a tipsy tweet stating he preferred Ye over Taylor Swift, prompting a relentless backlash from Swifties. The post also dared to disparage the Kansas City Chiefs, the football team of Swift’s current flame, Travis Kelce.

His Tuesday night post on X (formerly Twitter) said:

“eagles > chiefs

“Kanye > Taylor

“who’s with me”

The post has since been removed, and Bryan has completely deactivated his X account.

Before his X account was deactivated, Bryan tried to salvage his reputation, pleading with Swifties for mercy.

He wrote, “guys I love Taylor, was listening to TTPD [‘The Tortured Poets Department’] last night and thank you aimee came on and I drunkenly tweeted that about Kanye. If anyone took it serious please know I love both artists a lot and think we’re in a really beautiful time of music.”

The song he mentioned, “Thank You, Aimee,” is seen as a diss track directed at West’s ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, who became entangled in the ongoing feud between Swift and West in 2017.

Meanwhile, Bryan continued his apology tour on Instagram on Thursday. In a series of rambling Instagram stories, the country singer claimed he was drunk and going through a rough patch and that he meant no disrespect to his pop queen overlord.

Zach Bryan forced PR apology just dropped



This comes after the swifties harassing him for picking Ye over Taylor musically pic.twitter.com/rxGsoiEEkQ — GoodAssSub (@GoodAssSub) September 19, 2024

Swift has yet to respond to Bryan’s social media boner.

Taylor Swift Fans Roast Zach Bryan Following His Apology, ‘Feel Her Power’

Of course, Swifties came out in full force to continue to dunk on Zach Bryan following his apologies.

“f–k u, zachbryan. that wasn’t comparing records. that was spewing hate. kanye>taylor, eagles>chiefs. clearly your point was anything>taylorswift. so f–k off with this childish victim mentality,” one passionate fan wrote on X.

“Zach Bryan is everything wrong with “sad boy” country. Sorry your girlfriend is only a poor knock-off of the real Taylor,” another Swiftie declared.

Zach Bryan is everything wrong with "sad boy" country. Sorry your girlfriend is only a poor knock-off of the real Taylor. pic.twitter.com/yOBmDb51Ux — Chief of the Phog (@PhoggyPhorum) September 18, 2024

Another Swiftie also rejected Bryan’s apology and seemed to let his dragging on social media serve as a warning to anyone else who dares show anything but love for the billionaire pop queen.

“Taylor Swift isn’t anyone’s punching bag,” the offended Swiftie wrote. “Y’all getting too comfortable disrespecting her as if she isn’t a human being w/ feelings. Now feel her power,” they added.

"Zach Bryan apologized"



I don't care buddy. Taylor Swift isn't your or anyone's punching bag every time you get drunk, depressed, or choose to be an as'shole that day. Y'all getting too comfortable disrespecting her as if she isn't a human being w/ feelings. Now feel her power. pic.twitter.com/UjtjXCuZz2 — Lebron 🤴🏿 (@lebronsknight) September 20, 2024

However, some brave souls pushed back on behalf of the beleaguered Okie singer-songwriter.

“‘Punching bag” lol he literally just stated his opinion between two artists who have beef,” one courageous X user wrote.”Literally nothing wrong with that but you’re so butthurt over it that he’s now living rent free in your head. Go outside and touch some grass you psycho, Taylor doesn’t care about you,” they suggested.

“Harassing someone over simply sharing their opinion to the point where they feel the need to apologize is absolutely insane,” another X user agreed.” I gotchu Zach Bryan. Kanye West >>>>>>>> Taylor Swift,” they added.

However, one fan seemed to sum up the entire situation quite nicely.

“Zach Bryan apologizing to Taylor Swift is weak AF. Modern country music is so soft,” they wrote.