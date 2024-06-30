‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Performs Onstage With Zach Bryan in Nashville

Move over Taylor Swift, America’s new Sweetheart, Hawk Tuah Girl, belted out a tune alongside Country crooner, Zach Bryan in Nashville.

Ah yes, it’s a tale as old as time. A young lady with a special gift, in this case, publicly joking about how she performs oral sex, wins the heart of a nation. Hailey Welch, a 23-year-old better known as “Hawk Tuah Girl,” has captured the internet’s heart following her appearance in a street interview where she discussed what drives a man wild in bed.

“You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on dat thang!” Welch blurts in the footage. Of course, anyone who watches the clip below knows this is a star in the making. A special someone with that “it” factor.

Indeed, the above fleeting moments are more than enough to ensure that “Hawk Tuah Girl” should take the stage with one of the most celebrated songwriters under 30, Zach Bryan.

That’s just what happened during the latest stop of his Quittin Time Tour Saturday night when the 28-year-old country star wowed the crowd by bringing out “Hawk Tuah” for a surprise duet on the encore “Revival.” Talk about a wingman! He really should be wearing eye protection up there!

Welch, clad in tiny jean shorts, a white crop top, white cowboy boots, and a large cowboy hat, shared the mic with Bryan while (shockingly) holding a drink in hand.

Hawk Tuah girl made it on stage with Zach Bryan. Why are people hating on her for it? pic.twitter.com/92YJNTXhi6 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) June 30, 2024

Of course, Welch aims to please. She relived her viral moment, shouting her catchphrase ‘HAWK TUAH‘ into the mic as fans went utterly berserk, in a moment not at all signaling the decline of Western civilization.

‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ Fans Salivate Over Her Zach Bryan Concert Cameo

Of course, the comments under the footage leaked to X (formerly Twitter) were as predictable as Hawk Tauh’s oral sex game. “We know who’s gonna get that Hauk Tu lol”, one titan of industry wrote. A second wordsmith surprised with: “think she gonna give him the ole hawk tuah?” A third fan chimed in with, “She is living her best life.”

Meanwhile, Bryan is preparing to release his upcoming studio album, The Great American Bar Scene, on July 4th through Warner Records. This 18-track project features 17 songs and a poem, with highlights including the previously released singles “Pink Skies” and “Purple Gas.” Additionally, a double vinyl edition of The Great American Bar Scene is set to be released on October 10th.

No word on whether “Hawk Tuah Girl” will be joining Zach Bryan for future dates. However, let’s all hope that he’ll guide her career in a sort of fresh spin on A Star Is Born.