Zac Efron Seen Partying in Venice 1 Month After Swimming Pool Incident, Hospitalization

One month after he was hospitalized after a swimming pool incident in Ibiza, Zac Efron was spotted partying in Venice.

According to PEOPLE, The Greatest Showman star was spotted at the amfAR Gala during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on Sunday, Sept. 1. He was wearing an all-black ensemble with a pair of matching sunglasses.

During the event, Efron was seen chatting and posing for photos with Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva. Gere received amfAR’s Award of Inspiration.

Before his appearance in Venice, Zac Efron had been laying low after the swimming pool incident in Ibiza. The actor allegedly dove into the water while with friends. However, the dive was allegedly so deep that he hit the bottom of the pool. He ended up ingesting water.

Sources say that the actor had ingested a large amount of water that went to his lungs when his chest hit the bottom of the pool. After showing signs of distress, onsite security pulled him out of the water.

Efron appeared to be “momentarily dazed” following the ordeal and was taken to a nearby hospital as a precautionary measure.

After having chest X-rays done, it was revealed that the water had already left his lungs. He was cleared to be released hours later.

Efron’s rep stated that he had suffered a “minor swimming incident” and he was fine.

He also took to Instagram the following day to post a picture of himself working out and thanking fans who were concerned.

Zac Efron Previously Opened Up About Breaking His Jaw During a Fall

In 2022, Zac Efron spoke about breaking his jaw after falling in his home in 2013. He ended up having to have his jaw wired shut.

He claimed the accident nearly killed him. “It was funny,” he admitted to Entertainment Tonight. “It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

He also told Men’s Health that he was running through his house with socks on when he slipped and smacked his chin on a foundation. He then passed out.

When he woke up, Efron said his “chin bone was hanging off” his face.

Following the injury, Efron said he underwent physical therapy. This caused his masseter muscles to get “really, really big,” causing speculation he had plastic surgery done. “If I valued what other people thought of me to the extent that they may think I do, I definitely wouldn’t be able to do this work,” he said about the rumors.