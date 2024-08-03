zac-efron-rushed-to-hospital-following-swimming-pool-incident-in-ibiza

Actor Zac Efron was rushed to a hospital in Ibiza following a “swimming incident.” A rep for Efron released a statement on his health to TMZ.

In the statement, the rep said Efron was taken to a hospital as a “precautionary measure.” This followed what they described as a “minor swimming incident” at a villa in Ibiza.

Sources also told TMZ that Efron was “found” in the pool. Two people working at the villa pulled him out of the water. He was then taken to the hospital where he is now in stable condition following his release.

This is a developing story.

Zac Efron Caused Concern on Recent ‘Today’ Appearance

During the press tour for The Iron Claw, stars of the film appeared on the Today show to discuss their new film. But while Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons looked like their normal selves, Zac Efron sparked concern among fans by wearing a pair of black sunglasses throughout the entire interview.

“Zac Efron is a legitimate, bona fide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now,” host Craig Melvin said with a laugh while introducing the Iron Claw actors.

Efron quickly apologized for his unusual choice of indoor attire. “No, I’m sorry, man,” Efron said. “I feel weird being in shades.”

As it turns out, the High School Musical alum wasn’t making a fashion statement. He was shielding his eyes from view, as he was suffering from an infection.

“I just have a bit of an eye infection,” Efron explained. “But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

