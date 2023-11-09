Zac Efron ‘Hugely Honored’ That Matthew Perry Wanted Him For Biopic

On Wednesday, Zac Efron graced the red carpet for the premiere of Iron Claw in Dallas, Texas, where he discussed his remarkable transformation to portray Kevin Von Erich, one of the legendary Von Erich wrestling brothers. In an interview with Extra’s Megan Ryte, Efron also touched upon the recent tragic loss of his 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry.

Perry had previously expressed his desire for Zac Efron to play him in a biopic, a sentiment that deeply honored the actor. Reflecting on Matthew Perry’s untimely death, Efron shared, “I’m still devastated by the fact that he is gone… We’ll see what happens.”

An Accurate Portrayal

Turning the conversation to his role as Kevin Von Erich, Zac described it as “one of the hardest things” he has done. The Von Erichs, particularly Kevin, achieved iconic status in the world of professional wrestling. Efron acknowledged the challenge of accurately portraying Kevin, known for his physical prowess in the ring, saying, “When we watch the footage back, he’s just an athlete, so I wanted to show up and get those things right and nail it.”

Efron emphasized the intense training he underwent for the role, stating that he “trained [his] ass off.” The actor expressed his joy upon learning that Kevin Von Erich approved of his portrayal, saying, “I’m proud… He’s the man.” The Von Erich family’s rise to fame and Kevin’s reputation as a formidable presence in the wrestling world added layers of complexity to Efron’s performance, and the actor was determined to do justice to the iconic figure.

Zac Efron’s dedication to his craft and the emotional weight of portraying Kevin Von Erich and grappling with the loss of Matthew Perry were evident in his thoughtful responses during the interview.