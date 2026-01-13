Yungblud Shares His Mother’s Reaction to Raunchy Yacht Photos

Not the reaction he was hoping for, Yungblud revealed what his mother, Samantha Harrison, thought of his recent raunchy yacht photos.

Videos by Suggest

In a recent TikTok post, the British musician recalled the interesting conversation he had with his mother about the overly revealing ocean outing. TMZ posted all the images.

“Alright, Sydney, f—ing hell,” he declared. “What a morning I have had. I’ve had my mom on the phone [saying], ‘Your p–is is in TMZ!'”

Continuing to reveal how that conversation went, Yungblud said, “My argument is that it’s just good f—ing, clean fun, innit?”

Redirecting the conversation, the rocker shared that he was “buzzing” for his show in Sydney over the weekend at Qudos Bank Arena.

“It’s gonna be f—ing nuts,” he predicted. “My voice is a bit croaky. I’ve got like the jet lag vibes. You’re gonna have to sing f—ing loud. Do not let me down.”

Yungblud then added, “C— out or c— off.”

The raunchy photos were taken while the singer was enjoying much-needed relaxation on a yacht in Sydney. He seemingly lost his clothes during the excursion, but protected some parts from public view.

He later posted some of the snapshots on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Australia, I’m back. Sydney, I’ll see you tonight. I want you LOUD!”

Yungblud will be in Australia as part of his IDOLS World Tour until Jan. 18.

Yungblud Once Opened Up About Growing Up in ‘Quite a Violent’ Home

During a 2020 interview with PEOPLE, Yungblud spoke about his track “Love Song,” which had the lyric, “Nobody taught me how to love myself, so how can I love somebody else?”

“That song is so important to me because I never write love songs, man,” he explained. “I grew up in quite a violent home. My parents used to fight a lot and sometimes physically.”

Yungblud further noted that while they always loved him, his parents would fight each other. “And I was like, ‘If that’s love, I don’t want any f—ing part of it.’ But then I met someone who completely changed my world inside out and upside down and made me go, ‘Oh my God, this is what it feels like to be loved. This is insane.'”

However, the relationship didn’t end well. “I got my f—ing heartbroken, but f—, it felt good,” he added. “No one’s going to prepare you for love. No one’s going to prepare you for heartbreak. But I want that song to be there for people when they f—ing fall in love.”