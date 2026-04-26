Netflix Star Couple With 2 Kids to Divorce: ‘A Decision That Has Not Been Taken Lightly’

A couple from a popular Netflix dating show has revealed they are filing for divorce, just three years after finding love while blind.

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Indeed, Amanda Rincon Jonegård and Sergio Rincon from Love Is Blind: Sweden are calling it quits.

Amanda recently released a poignant statement confirming she no longer saw a future with Sergio. The Netflix reality star took to Instagram to announce the split, admitting that there were several reasons for the end of their marriage, which produced two children.

“It’s a decision that has not been taken lightly, but this is the ending of our marriage,” she wrote alongside black-and-white images of herself with the couple’s two sons. “I doubt anyone ends up here due to a single disagreement. God knows the effort that has been put into making it work.”

“I will never regret any part of this journey as our marriage gave us our two beautiful sons,” the 36-year-old added. “Now is a time for reflection and growth, and to focus on being the best mom I can be.

“We now have a new, coparenting relationship to learn to navigate,” she continued. “I’m not sure how I will handle everything both emotionally and practically, but one day at a time. One thing I do know is I’m not alone in the title single mom.”

Fans of the Netflix reality TV series were quick to show their support for Amanda in the comments section.

“I never liked him. So proud of you for leaving👏,” one top comment read. “He’s sloppy, and she deserves better!” another onlooker agreed.

“Sending you lots of love, Amanda! Those boys are so lucky to have you as their mommy,” Love is Blind season four star Bliss Poureetezadi-Goytowski chimed in.

Netflix Star Couple’s Relationship Had a Rocky Start…

Their relationship was one of the most dramatic of the series. It left fans divided on whether they would last, according to The Sun. Amanda often stood by Sergio during tense moments, even as valid questions were raised about his honesty and past.

Things took a dramatic turn when Sergio was confronted with rumors that he had a secret child on the way—a fact he later confirmed was true.

During the finale, Amanda announced her pregnancy. The couple stayed together after the show, sharing family updates on social media. They later welcomed a second child, seemingly becoming a rare success story for the franchise.

Love Is Blind is the dating experiment that asks if you can fall for someone you’ve never seen. Following the original US series’ success, the show has gone global with spin-offs in Brazil, Japan, Sweden, and the UK.