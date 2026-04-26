Popular Comedian Breaks Arm in Scooter Accident: ‘Hurts Like S—’

A fan-favorite comedian has postponed the taping of his upcoming special after breaking his arm in a scooter accident, insisting he “looked dangerous and masculine falling off it.”

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Baltimore-based comedian, podcaster, and actor Stavros Halkias took to Instagram on April 24 to share the health update with fans.

“Hey, bad news, I broke my arm. I fell off a scooter,” the 37-year-old Tires star bluntly began in a NSFW selfie video, panning down to reveal his arm in a brace.

“I wish I was telling you that I heroically stopped a burglar from harming a woman and suffered harm as a result. But no, I fatly rode a bird scooter,” he continued. “The wind took my hat almost, and I reached up to try and stop it, lost my balance, and fell arm first into the street, 280 pounds of me directly onto my arm.”

The comedian, who also appeared in Yorgos Lanthimos film Bugonia last year, then shared the gruesome details of his injury.

“Crack that b— smooth in half. It hurts like s—. I’m pretty f—d up, and I’m gonna be f—d up for a little while,” Halkias explained.

Unfortunately, the severe injury forced Halkias to postpone his comedy special taping at Baltimore’s The Lyric theatre to July 18 and 19.

“There’s just no way for me to do the special any justice right now,” he admitted. “I want to do a good job for you guys. I don’t want to put out some f—ing half-ass bulls— just because I would lose money not doing it when it’s scheduled.”

Meanwhile, the second slide of his post featured a meme of an obese person toppling off a grocery store scooter, though Halkias assured his followers his own spill was far more graceful.

“For the record, it DID NOT look like the picture attached,” the comedian wrote in the caption of the post. “It was one of those two-wheeled scooters you rent, and I likely looked dangerous and masculine falling off it,” he insisted.

Stavros Halkias Fans Show a Special Kind of Support for the Injured Comedian

Of course, a legion of Halkias fans rushed to the comments section to show their… support… with some good-natured ribbing.

“Someone track down the CCTV footage of this, please. It must exist,” one fan wrote. “We can rebuild him. The 6 million calorie man,” another top comment read. “Did you immediately pull your shirt back down?” another thoughtful fan wondered.

Stavros Halkias performs at The Brown Theatre in April 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

Yet another fan seemed worried all of his pop culture favorites were being done in by scooters and skateboards. Bluegrass artist Billy Strings recently broke his leg while skateboarding backstage.

“First Billy Strings, now Stavyy?! No more wheels for y’all,” the fan declared.