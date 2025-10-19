Founding Limp Bizkit Member Dead at 48: RIP to Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit founding member and bassist Sam Rivers has died.

On Saturday, the popular 2000s rap-rock band announced on Instagram that Rivers had passed away earlier that day. The post did not disclose his cause of death.

Rivers was 48.

“Today, we lost our brother. Our bandmate. Our heartbeat,” the nu metal band wrote alongside a candid snapshot of Rivers performing onstage.

“Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic. The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound,” the Limp Bizkit members added. “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.”

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there,” the band continued. “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory.”

“We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends,” the post concluded. It was signed by vocalist Fred Durst, drummer John Otto, guitarist Wes Borland, and turntablist DJ Lethal.

Meanwhile, in the comments section, Lethal asked Limp Bizkit fans to respect Rivers’ family’s privacy.

“Give Sam his flowers and play Sam Rivers’ basslines all day!” Lethal wrote. “We are in shock. Rest in power, my brother! You will live on through your music and the lives you helped save with your music, charity work, and friendships. We are heartbroken. Enjoy every millisecond of life. It’s not guaranteed.”

Sam Rivers Co-founded Limp Bizkit in 1994

The nu-metal band formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1994. According to Deadline, Rivers met lead vocalist Fred Durst while they were both working at a Chick-fil-A.

Limp Bizkit became one of the most influential nu-metal groups of the late ‘90s and 2000s. The band had mainstream hits like “Break Stuff,” “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle),” and “My Way,” and has released six platinum-certified studio albums.

Fred Durst and Sam Rivers of Limp Bizkit perform in 2010. (Photo by Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage)

In 2015, Rivers left the group due to liver disease caused by excessive drinking, per Deadline. After receiving a liver transplant, he rejoined the band three years later and continued performing with them until his death.