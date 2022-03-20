This Revolutionary Lipstick Printer Can Create Over 1000 Custom Shades

Whether you prefer nude hues, Marilyn Monroe’s famous shade, or almost lipstick, if you enjoy wearing lipstick of any kind, this one’s for you.

Beauty products are finally becoming more inclusive and personalized. And, custom skin, body, and hair care are all the rage these days. So, if you were able to make your own perfect shade of lipstick, would you try? Well, there’s a new lipstick printer that could help you do just that.

The Lipstick(s) Of The Future

(YSL Beauty)

Gone are the days of picking a shade of lipstick only to get home and realize it looks terrible on you. Not when you have Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator at your fingertips. This incredible lipstick printer can create thousands of shades with a few color cartridges and an app on your phone. The future is here, kids.

The lip color creator works with an app on your phone to help you create the shade you’re looking for. It does come with a price tag though. The “printer” costs about $299 on its own, and the mixing color trios will cost you $89. The color trios come in red, orange, pink, and nude to help create shades in your favorite color family.

Creating the shades you want is pretty simple. On the app, there are options of ‘shade wheel’, ‘shade stylist’, and ‘shade match.’ You are, however, limited by the color family that you choose. The ‘shade wheel’ gives you some options, from light to dark in your chosen color family. The ‘shade stylist’ gives you color recommendations based on your outfit. And, the ‘shade match’ option will create the closest approximation based on a picture of a shade.

Is It Worth The Money?

Because I don’t have the extra money laying around to buy the base and cartridges, I went to YouTube to find a review of the Rouge Sur Mesure Custom Lip Color Creator.

Robert Welsh is wildly entertaining to watch, and luckily has a video using the lipstick printer. In the video, Welsh has two color cartridge trios to work with- nude and orange. It becomes pretty clear that without all of the color cartridges, you will be extremely limited in what shades you create.

Overall, Welsh’s takeaway from the product was that it was fun to use, but not entirely necessary. While Welsh says the texture of the lipstick is “really nice” and the portable compact to carry your custom lip color was convenient, he expected a bit more than the lipstick printer provided. His recommendations to the makers include adding in black, white, and grey to mix with the color trios to give a wider range of shade options.

Welsh says, “The customization of the lipstick isn’t drastic enough to have a whole machine, that’s just my option.” But then goes on to say, “I think it’s a really, really good idea though, I think it’s an incredible idea. The lipstick itself is really, really beautiful, it’s a really nice texture.”

So, in the end, this could be the product for you, if you like gadgets and lip color. We’re curious to see how the lip printer evolves, though.

