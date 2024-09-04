YouTuber Paul Harrell Dies at 58, Announces His Own Death in Eerie Video

Beloved YouTuber and firearms rights advocate Paul Harrell has passed away, announcing his own death in a video posted late Tuesday evening. The 58-year-old had previously announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

However, in his last video, candidly titled “I’m Dead”, he revealed treatments had failed him. Recorded last December (with instructions to his team to post upon his death), the gun guru revealed the cancer had spread to his bones, resulting in a broken hip.

Surrounded by trees with a light dusting of snow, the YouTuber waxed poetic about life and what he hopes people take away from his work.

“My goal in doing all of this was primarily to put out useful information — or at least interesting information,” Harrell explained sitting atop a fallen tree.

“I had hoped I would continue in this format for the next 10, 15 years. Even once I was diagnosed, I had hoped I would at least be here another two, three more years, which turned out to only be a few more months. My apologies for that, it really makes me feel like I’ve let everybody down,” he added.

Over 12 years, Harrell transformed his YouTube channel into a comprehensive educational platform covering a wide range of topics, including product reviews, firearm safety, and even the cultural implications of the Second Amendment.

However, he was never a blowhard over the material, presenting the information in a matter-of-fact manner of a pop culture figure in the mold of Hank Hill or Ron Swanson. In turn, he amassed a following that included a cross-section of fans.

“I have very few regrets in what we’ve done here,” he said toward the end of the video. “I think we’ve been for the most part successful and I hope you agree. So as always, don’t try this at home, and thanks for watching,” Harrell concluded.

Fans React to the Passing of YouTuber and Firearm Rights Advocate Paul Harrell

As news of Paul Harrell’s final video spread, tributes to the beloved YouTuber flooded social media.

“A GunTube legend passed away today. Paul Harrell will live on forever for his contributions to our nation and to the 2A community. Rest in peace Paul. You will be missed but never forgotten,” social media influencer Military Arms wrote on X.

“I just know he’s up in Heaven explaining the differences between Federal and Winchester ammo. Goodbye you absolute King,” another fan wrote.

A true legend in the gun community, Paul Harrell, has passed away.



His contributions to the Second Amendment and his educational content on firearms will echo through the ages.



Paul, you'll be deeply missed but never forgotten ❤️#PaulHarrell #2A pic.twitter.com/lxtuBLYxaX — USCCA (@USCCA) September 4, 2024

Other fans shared their favorite clips of the influencer.

Meanwhile, the comments under his farewell YouTube post pointed out the heartbreak of Harrell apologizing to fans for dying.

“His disappointment over his untimely death and him feeling like he let everyone down is really soul crushing to me,” one fan observed. “Paul, you and the crew have been a pillar of the community,” they added.

“He apologized for dying. That says more about his greatness than almost any other single thing one might learn about this great man,” another fan echoed.

However, one fan summed up Harrell’s final video with one succinct, fitting sentence.

“Paul’s last lesson was a master class in dying with grace and dignity,” they wrote.