YouTube Star Luke Goodwin Dead at 35, Cause of Death Revealed

Luke Goodwin, beloved for his YouTube channel “I Will Not Be Defeated“, has passed away after courageously facing a rare form of cancer. He was only 35.

Luke passed away peacefully at home on August 2, surrounded by his family. His wife, Beckey, shared the news in a heartfelt YouTube video titled “Little update on our warrior.”

“This is a video that I never wanted to do,” she said in the footage. “He passed away peacefully, he was at home, he had me and his mum and his dad all by his side. Luke is at peace now, he’s not in any pain. All of his followers, you have all been absolutely amazing, you all kept his head strong.”

“He was an amazing person, he showed me how to be strong even when you are going through the toughest times, he was just amazing, an amazing dad, son and husband,” she continued. “It’s still rather raw at the minute, but you’ve got to keep your head strong. That’s what Luke would say.”

In August 2022, Goodwin, hailing from Grimsby, England, received a diagnosis of stage 4 leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that targets smooth muscle tissue and can develop in nearly any part of the body.

While the disease can be effectively treated if detected early, Goodwin was informed that his condition was terminal, with a prognosis of only one year to live. Defying expectations, he surpassed that life expectancy by undergoing multiple rounds of chemotherapy.

Goodwin was very candid and open about his cancer experience via YouTube. (Image via Instagram/ Luke Goodwin)

Luke Goodwin Used YouTube to Organize Charity Events and Raise Awareness About Leiomyosarcoma

Goodwin devoted his social media platforms to organizing charity events and raising funds and awareness for those affected by the disease. He also openly shared the highs and lows of his own treatment journey, demonstrating transparency and authenticity.

However, perhaps Goodwin’s most candid video was his final one.

In his latest YouTube video posted on July 18, Luke disclosed that his cancer had worsened. “It’s really been f–ing hard,” he said then. “Never felt anything out of it. I’ve been out of breath, sick, phlegm, you name it.” He passed 15 days after the footage was posted.

Goodwin is survived by his parents, his wife Beckey, and their two children, Taylor, age 5, and Scarlett, age 3.