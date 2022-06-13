Your Daily Horoscope: June 13, 2022

On Monday, June 13, a Full Moon passes under Sagittarius. It’s slowly inching toward a tense opposition with the Sun, which sits in Gemini. The two houses affected are the 2nd of Security and the 9th of Philosophy. So, batten down the mental and physical hatches.

ARIES (March 20 – April 19)

What would happen if you turned your pain into power? The stars aren’t suggesting you turn into a supervillain. However, they are calling you to strengthen your mind and thicken your skin.

TAURUS (April 19 – May 20)

As things start to level out again, try not to get too comfortable in your old ways. The stars certainly didn’t send all of that unexpected chaos your way just for you to forget it in a week.

GEMINI (May 20 – June 21)

It’s time to stretch your malleability muscles, Gemini. You’ve developed habits over the years that are starting to disaffect your everyday routine. Don’t think of it as quitting. Rather, think of it as adapting.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

What’s comfortable and what’s right aren’t always the same thing. In fact, they rarely are. Sticking with something detrimental out of convenience isn’t just lazy. It’s also dangerous.

LEO (July 22 – August 22)

The standards to which you hold yourself and others might seem intense. But when you apply them to the right context, they can be a wonderful thing. So, you’ve spotted the weakness. Now, it’s time to fix it.

VIRGO (August 22 – September 22)

It’s easy to spot mistakes in others’ actions or plans. Indeed, they stick out like a sore thumb from that outside perspective. But maybe it’s time to try looking at yourself from that same angle.

LIBRA (September 22 – October 23)

You’re standing at a fork in the road, Libra. In one direction, you’ll find vengeance. Conversely, in the other, you’ll find healing. Is the grudge you’re sitting on really worth all of that effort?

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 22)

That last emotional wave was a doozy, but now it’s starting to finally ebb. Enjoy these moments of solace while they’re here. Indeed, there is work yet to do—just not right this second.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

As much as you love a good accomplishment, they’re starting to fall flat. Perhaps the problem is the reward’s beneficiary. Try using some of your can-do attitude for the benefit of someone else today.

CAPRICORN (December 21 – January 20)

You can put off addressing this conflict all you want, Cap. At the end of the day, it will still be waiting for you. You’re the only one who really suffers from this inaction.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

Life is very rarely black and white, Aquarius. You might think you know the solution you seek. Still, isn’t there a small chance you’re wrong? Experiment with that possibility today.

PISCES (February 18 – March 20)

Self-improvement is a wonderful endeavor. But be careful not to confuse it with avoidance. While it might seem like you’re making more progress, you’re just throwing yourself further out of balance.

