Your Daily Horoscope: January 11, 2023

This Wednesday, a waning gibbous Moon enters the 12th House of Self-Undoing under Virgo. The shrinking Moon already pushes us towards release or an ending, and the final House of the Zodiac will exacerbate this feeling further. Now is the time to let go of what doesn’t serve you.

What might this look like for your sign?

It isn’t in your nature to let go of things easily, which makes communicative stalemates like this one so intensely frustrating. Consider the best use of both your time and theirs. Is this really the mountain you want to die on?

Don’t be so quick to categorize this incident as a punishment, Taurus. Sometimes, the universe pushes us in new directions for our own benefit. The stars urge you to try this change of course before writing it off completely.

So, things didn’t go exactly as you planned. You can either let this impede your progress entirely, or you can use this as a learning opportunity. When you know which paths to avoid, your next move will inevitably be wiser.

Not every problem or relationship is yours to fix, Cancer. Are the benefits of reviving this failing endeavor really worth the emotional and mental toll it will take on you? Only you can answer that question.

Just because you’ve lived a large portion of your life worrying about the opinions of others doesn’t mean you have to carry this habit into your future. You can decide to start prioritizing yourself at any time, Leo.

Logic won’t reveal the answers you seek. On the contrary, the stars implore you to tap into your inner emotions. Indeed, these insights can and often do provide far greater clarity than rational over-explaining alone.

There is nothing wrong with investing your time and energy into someone else, but be sure to reassess frequently to ensure you’re not giving outside your means. Running yourself ragged won’t help anyone in the long run.

Perhaps the reason you haven’t found a suitable solution is that you’re only looking in your comfort zone. Try looking at this dilemma from a different perspective. You might be surprised by what you find.

This might not be the way you’re typically used to doing things, but that doesn’t make it ineffective. Don’t be so quick to brush off the techniques and ideas of those around you, Sag. They can offer just as valuable information as you.

Be wary of letting your immediate surroundings influence you too heavily, Cap. The stars urge you to take a closer look at your inner circle. Are the individuals there lifting you up or bringing you down?

Learning to move with the ebb and flow of the universe’s will is an ongoing process, and it won’t always be perfect. Stop striving for unattainable standards and focus on your abilities and obligations at this current moment.

Endings always bring about some level of sentimentality, but be careful not to let these emotions sweep you away. It’s crucial that you keep both feet on the ground as you enter this new chapter in your life, Pisces.

