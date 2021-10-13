You Can Actually Make Fudgy Brownies In The Microwave In Just 2 Minutes

Our favorite dessert just got even better, because now we don’t have to impatiently wait an hour to devour it.

These delicious fudgy brownies only take a few minutes in the microwave. Similar to the viral Oreo mug cake, these brownies are simple and sweet. Whether you’re a fan of the corner brownie or the middle brownie, these brownies will cure your late-night cravings.

I’m obsessed with brownies. So, if there’s a way to make them delicious, and get them into my stomach at a faster rate, I’m all about it.

Obviously, I couldn’t wait to try these TikTok microwave brownies posted by @fitwaffle. With 49K likes and over 2K shares, these brownies almost look too good to be true.

Ingredients

First, gather your ingredients. I attempted to convert all of the grams and milliliters to ounces and cups:

Approximately 4 Squares or 1.5 ounces of Dark Chocolate (50% Cacao)

2 Tablespoons Unsalted Butter

1/4 Cup Sugar (or caster sugar if available)

2 Tablespoons Milk (warm)

1/2 Cup Flour (heat treated)

1/4 Cup Chocolate Chips (optional)

How To Heat-Treat Flour And Why

If you blinked while watching the TikTok video, you may have missed the part in which she stated to heat-treat the flour. It’s an important part of the video, so let’s break it down a bit before you get baking, as heat-treating flour ensures that harmful bacteria that could be lurking in your flour are killed.

Typically, flour would be in dishes that are baked. However, because these brownies require less than two minutes in the microwave, it’s best to make sure the ingredients are safe to eat.

You can heat-treat flour in the oven or in the microwave. Since this is a microwave dessert, let’s use the microwave.

First, add the flour to a microwave-safe bowl. You’ll also need an instant-read thermometer to ensure the flour gets up to temp. Microwave the flour on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between. When several spots read 165 degrees, you’re ready to start baking! So, let take a look at the rest of the recipe.

Instructions

Heat-treat the flour. (See above.) Place the chocolate and butter into a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30 second bursts until melted, and then stir until combined. Stir in sugar and milk until smooth. Add in heat-treated flour and stir. Fold in chocolate chips. Pour mixture in to a 4×7″ microwave-safe dish, lined with parchment paper. Smooth out the mixture and add chocolate chips to the top if desired. Microwave for 1 minute and 30 seconds, or until they are “no longer wet on top,” according to the video. Let cool in the dish for several minutes. Cut into 8 pieces, and enjoy!

(Dana Hopkins)

My TikTok Brownie Notes

I learned a few things during the process of making these brownies. If you can find caster sugar, use it! I couldn’t find any, and the result was a grittier brownie. Also, I used too much flour and adjusted the measurements afterward. This made for a cake-y rather than fudgy brownie.

(Dana Hopkins)

Also, make sure to get all of the flour incorporated really well, or you’ll end up with flecks of it throughout. Overall, although the brownies didn’t photograph too well, (I was apparently impatient with letting them cool) they tasted pretty good. Are they better than traditional brownies? No. However, if you have a late-night craving and don’t want to wait, these will definitely do.