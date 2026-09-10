Billy Joel Has Undergone Brain Surgery

Legendary singer Billy Joel revealed that he underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of his brain disorder, adding, “I don’t want to lose my marbles.”

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Last year, the “Piano Man” singer was diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus. According to the Cleveland Clinic, the condition is caused when cerebrospinal fluid builds up inside the skull and presses on the brain. The disorder leads to gait issues and cognitive difficulties. The 77-year-old singer paused touring as he dealt with his condition.

On his SiriusXM station on Sept. 9, Joel revealed he went under the knife to combat the brain disorder.

“They used to call it water on the brain,” Joel explained about his condition. “I noticed that my balance was not good,” he recalled. “I had this sense of being on a boat, like this rocking motion; I wasn’t steady on my feet.”

Billy Joel On His Brain Surgery: ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’

After being diagnosed, Joel admitted not exactly warming up to the surgical treatment for the condition, which he described as having a surgeon “drill a hole through your skull” and “stick a shunt inside your brain.”

However, the “Uptown Girl” singer did his research and eventually warmed up to the idea.

“I realized it can help improve your balance and can help your memory,” he explained to listeners. “You know, I don’t want to lose my marbles. It’s hard to tell what’s age and what’s a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt. I had surgery, and they implanted a shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things.”

Meanwhile, Joel, who played a couple of surprise tunes at a tribute band’s concert in Florida earlier this year, seems optimistic about the future. He told listeners that he would be “doing whatever it is they tell me to do because I don’t want to lose it, you know?”

“I’m not going anywhere,” he added. “I’m here; I’m still here.”