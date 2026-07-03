Sitcom Actor’s Wife of 14 Years Dies of Cancer: Dermot O’Neill Speaks Out

Patricia “Chickie” Maguire, the wife of Mrs. Brown’s Boys actor Dermot O’Neill, has died after a brief battle with stage 4 cancer. She was 60.

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O’Neill, who plays Granddad in the long-running sitcom, confirmed that his wife died in the early hours of the morning at St. Francis Hospice in Blanchardstown, Dublin. Speaking after her death, he said the family was “absolutely devastated.”

“Chickie left us about half three in the morning,” O’Neill told The Irish Sun. “We are absolutely devastated. I am going to miss her so much.”

The couple married in 2012 after several years together and celebrated 14 years of marriage. They had blended their families before their wedding and shared seven children between them from previous relationships.

Cancer Found While Abroad

Maguire received her cancer diagnosis earlier this year after traveling to Spain for surgery to repair a hernia. Doctors instead discovered several tumors in her stomach and diagnosed her with stage 4 cancer. She later underwent chemotherapy in Dublin, but her condition continued to worsen.

Before her death, Maguire spoke publicly about the shock of learning she had only months to live.

“Being 14 years younger than him, he never believed he would see me being sick,” she said. “When the doctor told me it was stage four cancer, he said I had months to live, rather than years, I was choking when I got the news. They can’t reverse the cancer, only prolong my life.”

Maguire had previously cared for O’Neill during his own cancer battle. He received a cancer diagnosis in 2019 and later recovered after treatment. Her support during that period remained an important part of their shared life together.

“Dermot has been amazing. He’s old school, a real man’s man,” she once said of his own journey.

Funeral arrangements announced by the family include a public reposing followed by a funeral service and cremation in Dublin. O’Neill continues to mourn the loss of his wife, saying he cannot express how much he will miss her.