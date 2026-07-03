‘Terminator’ & ‘The Crow’ Filmmaker Dies at 71: RIP to Moritz Borman

Veteran producer Moritz Borman, a frequent collaborator of Oliver Stone whose credits include sequels in the Terminator and The Crow franchises, has died.

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According to Deadline, Borman died on July 1 at age 71 in Munich, where he was filming his latest project.

His longtime producing partners, Eric Kopeloff and Philip Schulz-Deyle, who were working with Borman on an untitled Monsanto film for Netflix, said he died of apparent natural causes.

“As both a producer and entrepreneur, Moritz helped shape the landscape of independent filmmaking, building creative and financial bridges between Europe and Hollywood,” Kopeloff and Schulz-Deyle said in a statement to Deadline. “He will be remembered not only for his achievements, but also for his generosity, optimism, integrity, and unwavering passion for cinema.”

Borman’s extensive producing credits include Stone-directed films such as Snowden, Alexander, Savages, W., and World Trade Center, as well as K-19: The Widowmaker and Basic Instinct 2, among many others.

‘Alexander’ producer Moritz Borman and director Oliver Stone in 2004. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage)

In 1997, Borman founded Pacifica Pictures, producing films like Where the Money Is, Up at the Villa, and Philip Noyce’s The Quiet American. The company also produced Nurse Betty, which starred Renée Zellweger, Morgan Freeman, and Chris Rock.

Moritz Borman’s Film Career Began in Germany Before Relocating to Hollywood in the 1980s

Born on April 16, 1955, Borman began his career directing and producing television in his native Germany. He later relocated to Los Angeles to study at the American Film Institute.

According to IMDb, his first Hollywood feature credit was as a producer on the 1984 film Under the Volcano, starring Albert Finney and Jacqueline Bisset.

Borman went on to produce or executive-produce numerous films, including The Wedding Planner, National Security, The Life of David Gale, Basic, Welcome to Mooseport, Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines, Terminator Salvation, and The Crow: Salvation.

Producer Moritz Borman and Sam Worthington at the ‘Terminator Salvation’ Hollywood premiere, May 14, 2009. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/WireImage)

Borman’s final film as a producer is the aforementioned upcoming legal drama from director John Lee Hancock, starring Jonathan Bailey, Lakeith Stanfield, and Laura Dern.