Yayu Unru, ‘The Last of Us’ Actor, Dead at 61

The Last of Us actor Yayu Unru passed away after reportedly receiving treatment for a heart attack. As confirmed in a message sent by his family, Unru died on December 8th.

“The late Andi Wahyudfin Unru Bin Andi Unru,” the family wrote on Friday, December 8, per VOI. “As the family, we apologize physically and spiritually if the deceased made a mistake.”

“We MISS YOU,” Nita Unru wrote in the caption of an Instagram post honoring the late Yayu Unru.

Yayu Unru Reportedly Suffered Two Heart Attacks

Last month, Unru, who appeared in the second episode of The Last of Us, was rushed to the hospital following two heart attacks. Unru’s wife Nita shared the news on her Instagram story, revealing the actor was in critical condition.

“Thank you to all friends for your prayers and concern. We as a family apologize for the time being, Mr. Yayu Unru cannot be visited, because he is still recovering, we will wait until his condition is stable (out of the ICU),” Nita Unru wrote in a December 5th post, according to VOI.

That same day, Unru’s daughter, Naza Unru, shared that her father had suffered a heart attack but had hope for his recovery. “He had a heart attack, but his condition is gradually getting better,” Naza Unru said.

Though he was reportedly showing improvement, Naza explained that Yayu Unru remained in the Intensive Care Unit. “I’m waiting to go into the ICU, I can’t tell you yet. [Unru] is still in the HCU,” she said.

Sadly, the actor did not recover. Yayu Unru is survived by his wife, Nita, as well as his two daughters, Nazalna Zania Andi Unru and Widja Malaika Andi Unru, and his son, Fatih Unru, who followed in his father’s footsteps and has a career as an actor and comedian.