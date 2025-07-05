‘X-Files’ Legend Mark Snow Dead at 78

Mark Snow, the renowned television composer best known for creating the iconic X-Files theme, has passed away.

Snow died on Friday at his Connecticut home, according to Deadline. The cause of death has not been disclosed. He was 78.

RIP Mark Snow, composer of The X Files pic.twitter.com/aFXGd37kg2 — Out of Context 20th Century Fox (@OOC20thFox) July 4, 2025

Emmy-winning musician and friend Sean Callery shared the news and a heartfelt tribute on Facebook.

“Mark Snow, and one of the most wonderful and talented people I’ve ever known, has passed away,” Callery began, per Deadline.

“33 years ago, he began mentoring me as an artist. Who knew that I was also at the beginning of a deep friendship that would only grow and evolve over 3 decades along with our graying hair and tighter deadlines.”

“His humor, his spirit, his talent – good God, his immense talent – the world has lost a genuine and beautiful soul,” Callery continued. “Whenever I was working on a theme, I would send it to him for feedback, and he would diagnose it instantly— with a knowing swipe of his hand indicating that I discard all the superfluous drivel I was putting out there —because he knew how to get to the heart and truth of things. That wisdom continues to inform me both inside and outside the music studio.”

“I am so grateful to him for his sage counsel and his laugh-out-loud biting wit. My career got started by an act of generosity on his part 33 years ago – period, full stop. I love you, my friend. There will never ever be another like you. I send love to Glynnis and all his children and grandchildren during this time,” Callery concluded.

In addition to X-Files, Snow composed the music for Millennium, another project by X-Files mastermind Chris Carter.

Rest in Peace Mark Snow. He is known for some of the most iconic themes heard on TV, mostly with The X-Files.



However, I will always remember him for his theme to Millennium, one of the most haunting pieces of music ever. pic.twitter.com/6Vj60S3dYx — Nate Pester (@nathanpester) July 4, 2025

He worked on both shows for a total of 12 seasons.

Millennium‘s star, Lance Henriksen, took to X to pay tribute to Snow. “I’ve lost an incredible friend. Rest well, Mark, and thank you,” Henriksen wrote.

Mark Snow’s Prolific Career Beyond ‘The X-Files’

According to IMDb, Snow also composed music and scores for many hit shows throughout his career, including Hart to Hart, The Love Boat, Vega$, Starsky & Hutch, Cagney & Lacey, T.J. Hooker, Pee-wee’s Playhouse, Smallville, Ghost Whisperer, Blue Bloods, and many others.

Snow’s first credit was for the TV movie The Boy in the Plastic Bubble (1976), starring John Travolta and directed by Randall Kleiser. On the big screen, he worked on The X-Files Movie (1998), Overboard (1987), Ernest Saves Christmas (1988), Casino (1995), Crazy in Alabama (1999), and The New Mutants (2020).