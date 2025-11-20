WWE’s Cody Rhodes to Play Fan-Favorite Character in Upcoming ‘Street Fighter’ Movie

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is taking on the role of a fan-favorite character in the upcoming action-packed Street Fighter film.

Sports Illustrated reported over the summer that Rhodes will be playing Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. The character made his franchise debut in the Street Fighter II video game and was portrayed by Jean-Claude Van Damme in the 1994 film.

According to IMDb, the film will follow street fighters Ryu and Ken reuniting when Chun-Li recruits them for the World Warrior Tournament. As they face a hidden conspiracy, the street fighters must confront each other and their pasts, or they risk destruction.

Starring in Street Fighter with Cody Rhodes are Jason Momoa, David Dastmalchian, Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji and Olivier Richters.

Rhodes, the current WWE Champion, recently appeared in The Naked Gun.

Cody Rhodes Recently Discussed Filming ‘Street Fighter’

While appearing on The Pat McAfee Show in October, Cody Rhodes spoke about filming Street Fighter.

“I was adamant that anything that’s a stunt, I want to do it,” he explained. “If that requires me being on these wires, I want to do it. If you put another guy in the corner who I know is gonna do the shot after, I still want a shot at it.”

He then revealed he was given at least one attempt at his stunts in the film. However, he did have a professional stunt crew member on hand for extra takes.

Rhodes further admitted he wasn’t sure if his stunts made the final cut.

“Noah [Centineo], Callina [Liang], and [Andrew] Koji, who are the three leads, [are] unbelievably good actors, who are taking it so dead serious and are there to work every day,” he pointed out. “Then you’ve got me and 50 Cent and Andrew Schultz and Roman. We were able to play”

The WWE Superstar further teased that his role as Guille isn’t a straightforward soldier. He didn’t go into further details about what the Street Fighter fandom can expect.